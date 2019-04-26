Teams recon Liege-Bastogne-Liege climbs - Gallery

Image 1 of 44 Greg Van Avermaet and the CCC Team on the Liege route (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 44 Race favourite Julian Alaphilippe recons the Liege-Bastogne-Liege route (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 44 EF education First's Lawson Craddock (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 44 The sign marks the way for Liege-Bastogne-Liege (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 44 Mitchelton=Scott's Adam Yates is one of the favourites for Liege-Bastogne-Liege (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 44 Mitchelton-Scott's Michael Albasini (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 7 of 44 Mitchelton-Scott's Daryl Impey climbs La Redoute during his Liege recon (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 8 of 44 Dimension Data's Roman Kreuziger, Enrico Gasparotto and Michael Valgren (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 9 of 44 Total Direct Energie riders on the Liege route recon (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 10 of 44 Bahrain-Merida's Dylan Teuns (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 11 of 44 The la Redoute climb is painted and ready for 2019 Liege-Bastogne-Liege (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 12 of 44 Movistar recon the Liege route (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 13 of 44 Greg Van Avermaet and the CCC Team on the Liege route (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 14 of 44 Bora-Hansgrohe's Max Schachmann (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 15 of 44 Groupama-FDJ riders climb La Redoute (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 16 of 44 Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) climbs during Friday's recon of the Liege-Bastogne-Liege route (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 17 of 44 Peter Stetina (Trek-Segafredo) gets some kilometres in before Sunday's Liege-Bastogne-Liege (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 18 of 44 Michal Kwiatkowski and Team Sky (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 19 of 44 Astana riders in formation during their Liege recon ride on Friday (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 20 of 44 Deceuninck-QuickStep's Enric Mas leads the team during their Liege recon ride (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 21 of 44 The La Redoute climbs awaits the Liege-Bastogne-Liege peloton (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 22 of 44 Philippe Gilbert catches a draft during his Liege recon ride (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 23 of 44 Groupama-FDJ riders climb La Redoute (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 24 of 44 Total Direct Energie riders on the Liege route recon (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 25 of 44 UAE Team Emirates riders on the Liege recon ride (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 26 of 44 Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 27 of 44 Tour of Flanders winner Alberto Bettiol (EF Education First) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 28 of 44 EF Education First's Michael Woods, runner-up in Liege last year (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 29 of 44 Simon Clarke is bundled up against the cold during the Liege recon ride (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 30 of 44 Deceuninck-QuickStep's Philippe Gilbert (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 31 of 44 Groupama-FDJ's Valentin Madouas (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 32 of 44 Bora-Hansgrohe's Jay McCarthy (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 33 of 44 Bora-Hansgrohe's Davide Formolo (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 34 of 44 Astana train on the Friday before Liege-Bastogne-Liege (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 35 of 44 Team Sky's Michal Kwiatkowski during the Liege recon ride (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 36 of 44 Movistar take in the La Redoute during their recon ride (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 37 of 44 Dimension Data's Tom-Jelte Slagter (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 38 of 44 Jumbo-Visma's Robert Gesink and Bert Jan Lindeman (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 39 of 44 The Movistar team train on the Friday before Liege-Bastogne-Liege (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 40 of 44 Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team) prepares for Liege-Bastogne-Liege (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 41 of 44 Jesus Herrada (Cofidis) on the La Redoute (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 42 of 44 Cofidis staff keep track of riders (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 43 of 44 AG2R La Mondiale's Romain Bardet (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 44 of 44 Bora-Hansgrohe's Max Schachmann (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

With the final Monument of the Spring Classics up for grabs Sunday at Liege-Bastogne-Liege, the top teams and riders were out on course taking the opportunity for one last chance to recon the most important and iconic parts of the course.

Julian Alaphilippe and Philippe Gilbert were on course with their Deceuninck-QuickStep teammates, as were Jakob Fuglsang and Astana, the foils for Alaphilippe so far during the Frenchman's phenomenal spring. Greg Van Avermaet and his CCC Team were taking in the route on Friday, alongside Tour of Flanders winner Alberto Bettiol and the EF Education First team.

Four-time Liege-Bastogne-Liege winner and world champion Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) took in parts of the course, while Frenchman Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) put in several good digs on the prominent climbs. Adam Yates was also on hand with Mitchelton-Scott.

Other teams out on Friday reconnoitering the route included Jumbo-Visma, Dimension Data, Groupama-FDJ, Bahrain-Merida and a handful of Pro Continental teams.

Most of the action was spotted on the Côte de La Redoute, 1.6km climb in the village of Aywaille that averages 9.5 per cent gradients and comes near the end of the 256km race.

