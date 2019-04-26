Teams recon Liege-Bastogne-Liege climbs - Gallery

Riders, staff and recreationalists hit La Redoute before Sunday's Monument
With the final Monument of the Spring Classics up for grabs Sunday at Liege-Bastogne-Liege, the top teams and riders were out on course taking the opportunity for one last chance to recon the most important and iconic parts of the course.
Four-time Liege-Bastogne-Liege winner and world champion Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) took in parts of the course, while Frenchman Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) put in several good digs on the prominent climbs. Adam Yates was also on hand with Mitchelton-Scott.
Other teams out on Friday reconnoitering the route included Jumbo-Visma, Dimension Data, Groupama-FDJ, Bahrain-Merida and a handful of Pro Continental teams.
Most of the action was spotted on the Côte de La Redoute, 1.6km climb in the village of Aywaille that averages 9.5 per cent gradients and comes near the end of the 256km race.
Click or swipe through the gallery above for a look at who was out on La Redoute Friday.
