Fleche Wallonne recap and Liege-Bastogne-Liege preview - Podcast

Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) and Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) win women's and men's Fleche Wallonne (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

In this episode of the Cyclingnews Podcast, the team takes a look back at the men's and women's Fleche Wallonne races. In the men's, Julian Alaphilippe claimed his second title, while Anna van der Breggen stormed to a record-equalling fifth win in the women's event.

We hear from Van der Breggen on her win, Jakob Fuglsang on taking second in the men's race and Michael Matthews on his eighth place after a difficult start to the season.

As well as the winning rides, we discuss some of the standout performances and some of those that didn't hit the mark, and look ahead to La Doyenne, the Monument that closes out the Spring Classics season, Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

Sponsor message

Born in the Italian Dolomites, Sportful has been making athletes faster, more efficient and better protected since 1972. Sportful has a rich and successful racing history; optimising performance for athletes who have gone onto win Grand Tours, one-day classics, and the World Championships.

Sportful leads the market with innovative and technical apparel so you can experience those unforgettable moments, your very best days on a bike. For more details visit Sportful.com and follow the ride on Instagram @sportful.