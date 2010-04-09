Teams prepare for the cobbles of Roubaix

Image 1 of 17 Former Roubaix champion Stuart O'Grady prepares for Sunday's race. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 2 of 17 Fabian Cancellara sits at the back of the Saxo Bank group. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 3 of 17 Team Saxo Bank gets a paceline going on the cobbles. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 4 of 17 The Team Sky will undoubtedly be busy on Sunday. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 5 of 17 Michael Barry (Team Sky) prepares for Paris-Roubaix on the cobbles. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 6 of 17 Kurt-Asle Arvesen will be a valuable asset to Team Sky on Sunday. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 7 of 17 Mat Hayman and Kurt-Asle Arvesen ride the roads they're familiar with - the cobbles of Paris-Roubaix. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 8 of 17 Geraint Thomas is another track-turned-road rider who will use his power to good effect in Roubaix. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 9 of 17 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) joined his teammates in Roubaix preparation. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 10 of 17 Chris Sutton is a powerful rider suited to the cobbles of Paris-Roubaix. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 11 of 17 Team Sky's Chris Sutton gets acquainted with the cobbles. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 12 of 17 Mud + Cobbles = Paris-Roubaix. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 13 of 17 Two of the US Development Squad riders prepare for the Paris-Roubaix espoirs. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 14 of 17 US development riders drag a few locals along for the ride. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 15 of 17 The young US development riders familiarise themselves with the cobbles. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 16 of 17 Garmin-Transitions rider Michel Kreder keeps a low profile as he begins a training ride. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 17 of 17 Michel Kreder (Garmin-Transitions) heads out for a ride on the cobbles. (Image credit: James Huang)

Teams lining up in Sunday's Paris-Roubaix took to the roads of northern France yesterday in preparation for the 108th edition of the 'Queen of the Classics'.

Cyclingnews braved the cold and damp to capture some of the squads out on their training rides, with the usual plethora of fans that accompany teams during previous seasons missing due to the bitter conditions, with temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius.

The likes of race favourite Fabian Cancellara and 2007 champion Stuart O'Grady rode the cobbles that have taken them to glory in previous years with their Saxo Bank teammates (pictured), while Team Sky will be looking for its first win in the event during its debut year, albeit with some experienced hands on deck.

Meanwhile, Garmin-Slipstream is an unknown quantity in Sunday's showdown, boasting Scheldeprijs winner Tyler Farrar, plus Martijn Maaskant and experienced Roubaix rider Johan Vansummeren.

Although the weather forecast for Roubaix on Sunday doesn't include rainfall, there will be plenty of cloud, with expected temperatures around 12 degrees Celsius with a low of just four.

Take a look at our gallery of images for an inside peek at teams preparing for Sunday's Paris-Roubaix.