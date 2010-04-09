Teams prepare for the cobbles of Roubaix

Roads of northern France ready to host cycling's beloved Classic
Teams lining up in Sunday's Paris-Roubaix took to the roads of northern France yesterday in preparation for the 108th edition of the 'Queen of the Classics'.
Cyclingnews braved the cold and damp to capture some of the squads out on their training rides, with the usual plethora of fans that accompany teams during previous seasons missing due to the bitter conditions, with temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius.
The likes of race favourite Fabian Cancellara and 2007 champion Stuart O'Grady rode the cobbles that have taken them to glory in previous years with their Saxo Bank teammates (pictured), while Team Sky will be looking for its first win in the event during its debut year, albeit with some experienced hands on deck.
Meanwhile, Garmin-Slipstream is an unknown quantity in Sunday's showdown, boasting Scheldeprijs winner Tyler Farrar, plus Martijn Maaskant and experienced Roubaix rider Johan Vansummeren.
Although the weather forecast for Roubaix on Sunday doesn't include rainfall, there will be plenty of cloud, with expected temperatures around 12 degrees Celsius with a low of just four.
Take a look at our gallery of images for an inside peek at teams preparing for Sunday's Paris-Roubaix.
