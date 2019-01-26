Teams arrive in Argentina for Vuelta a San Juan - Gallery

Big names and hot weather are in store for South American opener
It's not a WorldTour race, but the atmosphere around the UCI 2.1 Vuelta a San Juan Internacional sometimes make sit seem like the Argentinean race is top tier. The start list features Peter Sagan, Fernando Gaviria, Mark Cavendish, Nairo Quintana, Julian Alaphilippe and Tiesj Benoot among the six WorldTour teams, five Pro Continental, nine Continental and seven national teams that will be competing from January 27 through February 3.
Deceuninck-QuickStep have been in San Juan since Monday, getting used to the heat and dialling in their race machines, while other teams arrived on Friday. They've already had their opening press conference and a chance for teams to get out on the roads and train, although some teams had to wait for their bikes to arrive from Buenos Aires by truck and so started later than they may have wanted, forced to endure the midday heat.
Saturday night features the team presentation, which often includes laser lights and pyrotechnics and looks more like a rock 'n' roll show, as well as three 10km criteriums in downtown for the separate WorldTour, Pro Conti and Conti outfits.
Bettini Photos photographer Ilario Biondi was on hand to catch all the action, from the press conference to team training. Click or swipe through the gallery above to get a look.
