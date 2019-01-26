Trending

Teams arrive in Argentina for Vuelta a San Juan - Gallery

Big names and hot weather are in store for South American opener

Movistar's Nairo Quintana

(Image credit: Ilario Biondi / BettiniPhoto)
Fernando Gaviria and Peter Sagan wait for the Vuelta a San Juan press conference

(Image credit: Ilario Biondi / BettiniPhoto)
Mark Cavendish is starting his 2019 season at the Vuelta a San Juan

(Image credit: Ilario Biondi / BettiniPhoto)
Max Richeze and Mark Cavendish share a secret at the Vuelta a San Juan press conference

(Image credit: Ilario Biondi / BettiniPhoto)
Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal) at the Vuelta a San Juan press conference

(Image credit: Ilario Biondi / BettiniPhoto)
Fernando Gaviria started his 2018 season with a win in Argentina and hopes 2019 starts in similar fashion

(Image credit: Ilario Biondi / BettiniPhoto)
Riders and spectators wait for the start of the Vuelta a San Juan

(Image credit: Ilario Biondi / BettiniPhoto)
Nairo Quintana is ready to start his 2019 season in Argentina

(Image credit: Ilario Biondi / BettiniPhoto)
Peter sagan and Max Richeze at the Vuelta a San Juan press conference

(Image credit: Ilario Biondi / BettiniPhoto)
Peter Sagan (Bora - Hansgrohe) in San Juan

(Image credit: Ilario Biondi / BettiniPhoto)
Mark Cavendish is hoping to turn his back on two difficult years with a good start in San Juan

(Image credit: Ilario Biondi / BettiniPhoto)
Fernando Gaviria (UAE - Team Emirates) gets ready to start his season in San Juan

(Image credit: Ilario Biondi / BettiniPhoto)
Peter Sagan (Bora - Hansgrohe) gets ready to ride in Argentina

(Image credit: Ilario Biondi / BettiniPhoto)
Cycling's stars share the stage with local dignitaries at the Vuelta a San Juan press conference

(Image credit: Ilario Biondi / BettiniPhoto)
Petr Vakoc (Deceuninck - Quick Step) waits for a training ride in San Juan

(Image credit: Ilario Biondi / BettiniPhoto)
Bora - Hansgrohe's Christoph Pfingsten

(Image credit: Ilario Biondi / BettiniPhoto)
UAE team Emirates riders grab supplies for a training ride in San Juan

(Image credit: Ilario Biondi / BettiniPhoto)
Felix Grossschartner (Bora - Hansgrohe) is wired up in Argentina

(Image credit: Ilario Biondi / BettiniPhoto)
Fernando Gaviria (UAE - Team Emirates) gets ready to train before Vuelta a San Juan

(Image credit: Ilario Biondi / BettiniPhoto)
Deceuninck-QuickStep's Remco Evenepoel, Julian Alaphilippe and Alvaro Hodeg

(Image credit: Ilario Biondi / BettiniPhoto)
Fernando Gaviria (UAE - Team Emirates) cleans his glasses in preparation for Vuelta a San Juan

(Image credit: Ilario Biondi / BettiniPhoto)
Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep) trains at the team hotel in San Juan

(Image credit: Ilario Biondi / BettiniPhoto)
Bora - Hansgrohe's Pawel Poljanski

(Image credit: Ilario Biondi / BettiniPhoto)
Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team) waits for training to begin in San Juan

(Image credit: Ilario Biondi / BettiniPhoto)
Petr Vakoc (Deceuninck - Quick Step) stocks up before a training ride in Argentina

(Image credit: Ilario Biondi / BettiniPhoto)
Peter Sagan (Bora - Hansgrohe) gets ready to ride in Argentina

(Image credit: Ilario Biondi / BettiniPhoto)
A pensive moment for Peter Sagan (Bora - Hansgrohe) in San Juan

(Image credit: Ilario Biondi / BettiniPhoto)
Deceuninck-QuickStep's Maximiliano Richez and Alvaro Jose Hodeg get ready to ride in San Juan

(Image credit: Ilario Biondi / BettiniPhoto)
Maximiliano Richeze (Deceuninck-QuickStep) reaches for his helmet before a training ride in San Juan

(Image credit: Ilario Biondi / BettiniPhoto)
Movistar's Winner Anacona and Nairo Quintana

(Image credit: Ilario Biondi / BettiniPhoto)
Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Ilario Biondi / BettiniPhoto)
Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Ilario Biondi / BettiniPhoto)
Deceuninck-QuickStep Director Davide Bramati and rider Julian Alaphilippe prepare to train in San Juan

(Image credit: Ilario Biondi / BettiniPhoto)
Tom Bohli (UAE - Team Emirates) emerges from a parking garage at the team hotel before a training ride in San Juan

(Image credit: Ilario Biondi / BettiniPhoto)
Team Beltrami Tsa train in San Juan

(Image credit: Ilario Biondi / BettiniPhoto)
An Irsael Cycling Academy rider readies his machine for a training ride in San Juan

(Image credit: Ilario Biondi / BettiniPhoto)
A moto-mounted police officer escorts Peter Sagan and Bora-Hansgrohe in Argentina

(Image credit: Ilario Biondi / BettiniPhoto)
Peter Sagan draws a crowd during a training ride in San Juan

(Image credit: Ilario Biondi / BettiniPhoto)
Connor Dunne is feeling peaceful while training with Israel Cycling Academy in San Juan

(Image credit: Ilario Biondi / BettiniPhoto)
Israel Cycling Academy's Riccardo Minali and Matthias Brandle

(Image credit: Ilario Biondi / BettiniPhoto)
Richard Carapaz (Movistar Team) gets ready to train in San Juan

(Image credit: Ilario Biondi / BettiniPhoto)
Bora-Hansgrohe riders roll out for a training ride in San Juan

(Image credit: Ilario Biondi / BettiniPhoto)
Winner Anacona (Movistar Team) applies sun screen before a training ride in San Juan

(Image credit: Ilario Biondi / BettiniPhoto)
Erik Baska (Bora - Hansgrohe)

(Image credit: Ilario Biondi / BettiniPhoto)
Police make way for Israel Cycling Academy's training ride in Argentina

(Image credit: Ilario Biondi / BettiniPhoto)

It's not a WorldTour race, but the atmosphere around the UCI 2.1 Vuelta a San Juan Internacional sometimes make sit seem like the Argentinean race is top tier. The start list features Peter Sagan, Fernando Gaviria, Mark Cavendish, Nairo Quintana, Julian Alaphilippe and Tiesj Benoot among the six WorldTour teams, five Pro Continental, nine Continental and seven national teams that will be competing from January 27 through February 3.

Deceuninck-QuickStep have been in San Juan since Monday, getting used to the heat and dialling in their race machines, while other teams arrived on Friday. They've already had their opening press conference and a chance for teams to get out on the roads and train, although some teams had to wait for their bikes to arrive from Buenos Aires by truck and so started later than they may have wanted, forced to endure the midday heat. 

Saturday night features the team presentation, which often includes laser lights and pyrotechnics and looks more like a rock 'n' roll show, as well as three 10km criteriums in downtown for the separate WorldTour, Pro Conti and Conti outfits. 

Bettini Photos photographer Ilario Biondi was on hand to catch all the action, from the press conference to team training. Click or swipe through the gallery above to get a look. 