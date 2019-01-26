Tour Down Under analysis, best kits and San Juan preview - Podcast

Image 1 of 5 Daryl Impey celebrates victory on the final overall podium at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 5 Patrick Bevin talks to media before the start of stage 6 at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 5 Mat Hayman (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 5 Cycling's stars share the stage with local dignitaries at the Vuelta a San Juan press conference (Image credit: Ilario Biondi / BettiniPhoto) Image 5 of 5 Stars of the 2019 Vuelta a San Juan share a stage with local dignitaries at the opening press conference (Image credit: Ilario Biondi / BettiniPhoto)

In the latest episode of the Cyclingnews podcast - brought to you in association with Sportful, Pinarello and Floyd's of Leadville - the team of Patrick Fletcher, Ed Pickering and Daniel Benson look back at the final stages of the Tour Down Under, critique the best and the worst of the 2019 WorldTour kits and look ahead to the Vuelta a San Juan.

We hear from the unlucky Patrick Bevin, who crashed on the penultimate stage of the Tour Down Under, and eventual winner Daryl Impey. We check in with the recently retired Mathew Hayman, while former pro rider and 2004 Tour Down Under winner Patrick Jonker talks about his time riding for the late Peter Post.

We analyse and debate the sprinters' starts to the season, and then look ahead to San Juan, where Fernando Gaviria, Peter Sagan and Mark Cavendish will all be making their 2019 racing debuts.

