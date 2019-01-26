Tour Down Under analysis, best kits and San Juan preview - Podcast
Hear from Patrick Bevin, Daryl Impey and Mathew Hayman
In the latest episode of the Cyclingnews podcast - brought to you in association with Sportful, Pinarello and Floyd's of Leadville - the team of Patrick Fletcher, Ed Pickering and Daniel Benson look back at the final stages of the Tour Down Under, critique the best and the worst of the 2019 WorldTour kits and look ahead to the Vuelta a San Juan.
We hear from the unlucky Patrick Bevin, who crashed on the penultimate stage of the Tour Down Under, and eventual winner Daryl Impey. We check in with the recently retired Mathew Hayman, while former pro rider and 2004 Tour Down Under winner Patrick Jonker talks about his time riding for the late Peter Post.
We analyse and debate the sprinters' starts to the season, and then look ahead to San Juan, where Fernando Gaviria, Peter Sagan and Mark Cavendish will all be making their 2019 racing debuts.
