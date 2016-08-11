Teams announced for La Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta - News Shorts

Image 1 of 5 Cyclists compete in the inaugural Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta. Image 2 of 5 2016 European Championships Elite Men's road race route (Image credit: ASO) Image 3 of 5 The Yorkshire moors (Image credit: ASO) Image 4 of 5 Arnaud Démare (FDJ) (Image credit: ASO) Image 5 of 5 French champion Arthur Vichot (FDJ)

The race organisers of La Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta have announced the 19-teams which will contest the second edition of the race. Held on the same course as the final stage of the Vuelta a Espana in the Spanish capital on September 11, the one-day race has been included in the Women's WorldTour for 2016.

The inaugural edition of La Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta was won by Shelley Olds (Alé-Cipollini-Galassia) ahead of Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle Honda) and Kirsten Wild (Hitec Products).

Olds' 2016 team Cylance Pro Cycling is one of the squads invited for the race, as have Wiggle High5 and Hitec Products. The sole national team to line out in Madrid is the Spanish team.

Teams for 2016 La Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta

Wiggle High5

Boels Dolmans Cycling Team

Orica-AIS

Hitec Products

Cylance Pro Cycling

Team Liv-Plantur

Poitou-Charentes. Futuroscope. 86

BTC City Ljubljana

Bepink

Ale Cipollini

Lotto Soudal Ladies

Parkhotel Valkenbourg Continental Team

Lensworld-Zannata

Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx

Bizkaia-Durango

Weber Shimano Ladies Power

Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team

Lointek

Spanish National Team

Brittany, Trentino, and Yorkshire emerge as top locations for re-located European Championships

Last week it was announced the European Championships would be moved from Nice due to security concerns. At the time, AFP reported there were two potential locations the European Cycling Union (UEC) were considering. It has since emerged Brittany, Trentino and Yorkshire are firming as the three most likely locations for a re-scheduled championships.

BBC Sport has reported that Yorkshire representatives have been in contact with the UEC to host the September 14-18 event while La Gazzetta dello Sport report that Trentino has submitted a bid with backing by Italian Cycling Federation president, Renato Di Rocco. The bid of Britanny is considered the weakest of the three according to the Italian newspaper.

A decision is expected to be made over the coming weekend.

Démare starts Doha World Championships preparation at Arctic Race of Norway

Milan-San Remo winner Arnaud Démare takes part in the Arctic Race of Norway for the first time in his career this week with the FDJ rider starting his preparation for the Doha World Championships in October. Démare decided to focus on the Giro d'Italia as his grand tour of choice in 2016 but was forced to withdraw on stage 14 after two second place finishes. The 24-year-old returned at the Route de Sud where he won the last stage and points classification.

"I came here because there aren't many races at the moment. My second part of the season has been centered on the world championship in Doha, Qatar (October 16). Rather than the Vuelta a España, I've chosen short stage races and one-day races to prepare for it because I'll need energy and freshness," he said.

Démare is aiming for stage wins at the four-stage 2.HC race as he explained.

"I'd like to win a stage or two here at the Arctic Race of Norway too. This is not a small race. The field is of a very high level. Some riders resume racing after the Tour de France. I took part in the Tour de Wallonie where I was unlucky really but my form was already good. There will be some great sprints here this week!" said Démare who will then head to Vattenfall Cyclassics, aiming to add to his 2012 success.

Joining Démare in Norway are Mickaël Delage, Odd Christian Eiking, Daniel Hoelgaard, Yoann Offredo and Marc Sarreau.

FDJ's French champion Arthur Vichot collides with car on training ride

Arthur Vichot has suffered a broken collarbone in a collision with a car during a training ride in Var. The FDJ rider underwent surgery on the collarbone and expected to miss at least four weeks as a result. The 27-year-old is unsure when he will resume racing.