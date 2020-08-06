Teams and riders react to Jakobsen crash on opening stage of Tour de Pologne

Dutch road race champion Fabio Jakobsen (right) with his Deceuninck-QuickStep teammates during the opening stage of the 2020 Tour de Pologne

Various teams, riders and former riders have reacted on social media to Deceuninck-QuickStep rider Fabio Jakobsen's crash during the bunch-sprint finish to stage 1 of the Tour de Pologne on Wednesday, when the Dutch road race champion appeared to be forced into the barriers by Dylan Groenewegen, who was later disqualified by the race jury.

Groenewegen was judged to have deviated from his line in the sprint, and his Jumbo-Visma team wrote on Twitter on Wednesday evening that "crashes like this should not happen", offering their apologies, and saying that they "will discuss internally what has happened before we may make any further statement".

Our thoughts go out to Fabio Jakobsen and other people involved in today’s terrible crash in the Tour of Poland. Crashes like these should not happen.We offer our sincere apologies and we will discuss internally what has happened before we may make any further statement. #TDP20August 5, 2020

Understandably, there was a strong reaction from Jakobsen's own Deceuninck-QuickStep squad, with manager Patrick Lefevere going as far as suggesting that Groenewegen should be jailed for his manoeuvre. One of Lefevere's riders – overall pre-race favourite Remco Evenepoel – called for a life suspension, according to HLN.be on Wednesday evening, although the tweet appeared to have later been taken down.

They have to put this guy of @TeamJumbo in jail 😡August 5, 2020

Other Deceuninck-QuickStep riders offered their teammate Jakobsen messages of support, including Iljo Keisse, who wrote that he didn't know many other riders as strong as Jakobsen. and that his thoughts were with him and his family, as well as the members of the team in Poland.

Team member Yves Lampaert – who broke his collarbone earlier the same day in a crash at Milano-Torino – also urged 'Fabke' in a tweet to "win this battle".

"Everybody is praying for you," the former Belgian road race champion wrote.

Sprint for your life @FabioJakobsen , Don’t know many guys that are so strong like you are so I’m sure if there is one who can win this it will be you... All our thoughts are with you, your family and the team around you this moment! 🙏🏻💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/hFiLE7qLGBAugust 6, 2020

Com'on Fabke, win this battle! Everybody is praying for you🙏💙🕯 @ Milano-Torino https://t.co/1KDhAHspswAugust 5, 2020

A number of other riders also came down in the crash, including Groenewegen, while American rider Neilson Powless escaped with "road rash" and had been cleared to race on stage 2 on Thursday, according to his EF Pro Cycling team, who also offered their thoughts to Jakobsen and the others involved in the crash.

Neilson Powless was treated for road rash after today’s crash at the Tour of Poland, and he’s been cleared to race tomorrow by our team’s medical staff. Our thoughts go out to Fabio Jakobsen and everyone else involved.August 5, 2020

"Let's pray for my friend, Fabio Jakobsen," tweeted former Deceuninck teammate Philippe Gilbert, now at Lotto Soudal, while Trek-Segafredo's Vincenzo Nibali wrote: "Forza, Fabio Jakobsen. Stay strong."

Let’s pray for my friend @FabioJakobsen !August 5, 2020

Forza @FabioJakobsen, stay strong 🙏August 5, 2020

Trek-Segafredo sports director, and former pro, Steven de Jongh, wrote that his thoughts were with Jakobsen "and his family and loved ones", and former rider Lance Armstrong also offered his "thoughts and prayers", urging the Dutch road race champion to "hang in there".

My thoughts are with @FabioJakobsen and his family and loved ones! #keepfightingchamp . And his second family @deceuninck_qst ❤August 5, 2020

Thoughts and prayers go out to Fabio Jakobsen. Hang in there buddy. Been around this game a long time and not sure I’ve seen a crash that horrific. FabioSTRONG!August 5, 2020

Lotto Soudal veteran Thomas De Gendt perhaps best summed up the general feeling, tweeting: "On days like this, the only thing you can do is call your wife and kids and say you love them."