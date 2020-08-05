Trending

Tour de Pologne disrupted by high-speed crash

Several people taken to hospital after the incident

KATOWICE POLAND AUGUST 05 Start Peloton Landscape Silesian Stadium during the 77th Tour of Poland 2020 Stage 1 a 1958km stage from Silesian StadiumChorzw to SpodekKatowice TourdePologne tdp20 on August 05 2020 in Katowice Poland Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

At least half a dozen riders were injured in a high-speed crash on the opening stage of the Tour de Pologne, including Dutch champion Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-Quickstep), Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma), Marc Sarreau (Groupama-FDJ) and Jasper Philipsen (UAE Team Emirates), Damien Touze (Cofidis) and Eduard Prades (Movistar).

Jackobsen was the worst affected and was airlifted to hospital in a serious condition, as was a course-side official who was impacted by the crash.

Jumbo-Visma issued a statement on the crash, writing: "Our thoughts go out to Fabio Jakobsen and other people involved in today’s terrible crash in the Tour of Poland. Crashes like these should not happen.

"We offer our sincere apologies and we will discuss internally what has happened before we may make any further statement."

Groenewegen and Jakobsen clashed elbow-to-elbow just ahead of the finish line with the Deceuninck-Quickstep rider crashing into the course barriers, which then separated and flew across the road.

The force of the impact caused Groenewegen to fall with Philipsen unable to avoid the fallen Jumbo-Visma rider and the barricade causing the other riders to fall.

Sarreau and Touze were conscious and taken to hospital for further examinations, while Philipsen's team reported he had suffered only contusions.

Cyclingnews will update this article as information becomes available.