Team Type 1 - Sanofi jersey revealed

Image 1 of 3 A handful of riders model the new kit (Image credit: Cycling News) Image 2 of 3 The Team Type 1 kit for 2012 (Image credit: Cycling News) Image 3 of 3 The team jerseys for 2012 (Image credit: Cycling News)

With its team camp set to end tomorrow in Tucson, Arizona, Team Type 1 unveiled its 2012 jersey. It's a deviation from the 2011 kit with more of an influence from their main sponsor Sanofi.

The camp is running from December 8 to 18 with the new signings using it as an opportunity to familiarize themselves with their new squad on their six-hour training rides.

Team Type 1 - Sanofi for 2012

Julien Antomarchi (Fra)

Remy Cusin (Fra)

Danielle Colli (Ita)

Julien El Fares (Fra)

Filippo Fortin (Ita)

Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor)

Georg Preidler (Aut)

Joey Rosskopf (USA)

Alessandro Bazzana (Ita)

Rubens Bertogliati (Swi)

Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra)

Alex Bowden (USA)

Fabio Calabria (Aus)

Danielle Callegarin (Ita)

Aleksandr Efimkin (Rus)

Aleksandr Serebryakov (Rus)

William Dugan (USA)

Charles Joe Eldridge (USA)

Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo)

Jure Kocjan (Slo)

Javier Megias Leal (Spa)

Kiel Reijnen (USA)

Martijn Verschoor (Ned)