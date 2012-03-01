Team Type 1-Sanofi, Colombia-Coldeportes react to Ardennes invites

Image 1 of 3 Groups of Team Type 1-Sanofi riders broke out for the day in the sunny Tucson weather. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 3 Fabio Duarte (Colombia - Coldeportes) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Claudio Corti is excited about the opportunity presented by Colombia Coldeportes (Image credit: Luis Barbosa)

ASO's decision to award invitations to Team Type 1-Sanofi and Colombia-Coldeportes to their portfolio of spring races has been welcomed by both team's general managers. Team Type 1 will ride both Liège-Bastogne-Liège and La Flèche Wallonne, whilst Colombia-Coldeportes will only attend the latter.

Related Articles Wildcards revealed for La Flèche Wallonne and Liège-Bastogne-Liège

Having both missed out on Giro d'Italia invitiations from RCS sport, and seemingly unlikely to pick up a Tour berth, the places come as a boost to the team's sponsors, and general ambitions for this year and next.

Colombia-Coldeportes team manager Claudio Corti:

"This invitation, as well as the other one we received – show that we are going in the right direction: we are just a month into our first professional season, but our work and racing style is receiving credit and appreciation from some of the most important race organizers in the world. The riders are excited with the attention they are collecting from all over the world, and are working harder and harder in order to repay this trust with great commitment and – hopefully – some good results."

Team Type 1-Sanofi team manager Vassili Davidenko:



"Yesterday the Tour of Poland, today Fleche Wallonne and Liège-Bastogne-Liège. You can't imagine how thrilled we are, a Pro Continental team from the US, to be headed to these races. With Sasha Serebryakov last week in Belgium we showed how strong we are in the sprints, and with Julien El Fares at Haut Var the week before we showed how strong we are in the hills."