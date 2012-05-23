Team TIBCO suffers equipment theft on eve of Exergy Tour

Team Tibco attacking late in the race (Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca)

On the eve of the Exergy Tour, the biggest women's international stage race in the U.S., Team TIBCO's trailer was broken into and 14 of the team's Specialized bicycles were stolen.

The trailer was parked in the parking lot of the Exergy Tour race hotel parking lot in Boise, Idaho. Thieves stole six Specialized Shiv time trial bikes and eight Specialized Amira road bikes.

"These bikes are top-of-the-line race bikes, built with top-of-the-line SRAM Red components," said team founder and director Linda Jackson. "The time trial bikes specifically are very unique and should be easily identifiable. In addition, all these bikes were painstakingly built and fitted to each rider and having this custom equipment back for the U.S. National Championships next month is also critical for every team member."

The thieves also made off with a number of Reynolds wheelsets, including Element disc time trial wheels and special RZR 46s and 92s.

"These wheels are also very unique and are not readily available," Jackson said. "The theft is a huge blow to the team. On the performance side, our riders now have to compete in the most important stage race in the country without their time trial equipment and their custom-built road bikes.

"George's Cycles in Boise Idaho has generously offered a $500 reward for information leading to the safe return of the bikes, we thank them for that," Jackson added. "We will match them and make the reward $1,000." Exergy has also added a $1,000 reward for information.

Boise Police are urging anyone who has information to call Crime Stoppers at 343-2677 or go the website www.343cops.com.