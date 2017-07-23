Team Sky wear new jersey for Tour de France final stage

Image 1 of 6 Back of Team Sky jersey (Image credit: Team Sky) Image 2 of 6 Chris Froome's steed for the final stage of the 2017 Tour de France (Image credit: Team Sky) Image 3 of 6 Chris Froome in yellow after stage 20 of the Tour de France Image 4 of 6 Front of Team Sky jersey (Image credit: Team Sky) Image 5 of 6 The Team Sky bus in its new colours (Image credit: Team Sky) Image 6 of 6 The Team Sky cars got a make-over too (Image credit: Team Sky)

Team Sky will celebrate Chris Froome’s fourth overall Tour de France victory by wearing an updated version of their Castelli jersey on the final stage.

Froome increased his lead in the overall standings on Saturday’s time trial to give himself a lead of 54 seconds over Rigoberto Uran with just the sprint stage into Paris. The team narrowly missed getting two riders on the podium with Mikel Landa short by one second of overhauling Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) in the Marseille time trial.

The jersey will be the same white design that they have been wearing throughout the race, but instead of the blue stripe on their back they will have a yellow one. There will also be a yellow stripe across the chest on the front of the jersey.

Team Sky revealed the new-look jersey in a video on social media. Alongside the yellow accented jerseys, the team has done up their cars and team bus with a yellow strip.

The addition of the yellow stripe has become a tradition for Team Sky on the five occasions that they have won the Tour de France. Froome will also ride a completely yellow bike on the final stage.

We've got to look fresh for the ride into Paris! Check out the @CastelliCycling kit we'll wear alongside the yellow jersey #TEAM5KY #F4OOMEY pic.twitter.com/vRzIDBydVr