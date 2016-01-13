Trending

Team Sky training camp - Gallery

Froome, Kwiatkowski, Landa and teammates unite in Mallorca

Image 1 of 20

Michal Kwiatkowski, Chris Froome and Mikel Landa (Team Sky)

Image 2 of 20

Chris Froome on his time trial bike at Team Sky's training camp in Mallorca

Image 3 of 20

Andrew Fenn (Team Sky) in Mallorca

Image 4 of 20

Elia Viviani (Team Sky) at the camp in Mallorca

Image 5 of 20

Danny van Poppel (Team Sky) riding in Mallorca

Image 6 of 20

Team Sky's Danny van Poppel out for a ride in Mallorca

Image 7 of 20

Team Sky all together in Mallorca for camp

Image 8 of 20

Team Sky meet in Mallorca for a training camp

Image 9 of 20

Michal Kwiatkowski in his new Team Sky kit in Mallorca

Image 10 of 20

Chris Froome (Team Sky) training in Mallorca

Image 11 of 20

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) riding at camp in Mallorca

Image 12 of 20

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) climbs during a training ride

Image 13 of 20

Chris Froome and Michal Kwiatkowski at the Team Sky training camp in Mallorca

Image 14 of 20

Michal Kwiatkowski, Chris Froome and Mikel Landa (Team Sky)

Image 15 of 20

Chris Froome (Team Sky) training in Mallorca with his team

Image 16 of 20

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Image 17 of 20

A little bit of motor pacing for Team Sky in Mallorca

Image 18 of 20

Team Sky training on twisty roads in Mallorca

Image 19 of 20

Team Sky's Michal Kwiatkowski riding in Mallorca

Image 20 of 20

Team Sky out for a ride at their training camp in Mallorca

Team Sky have united for a training camp under the sunshine and warm weather in Mallorca, where team leader Chris Froome, along with new recruits Mikel Landa and Michal Kwiatkowski got in some valuable training and getting-to-know-you time. 

The team also held a media day on Tuesday where journalists had the chance to speak with Froome and his teammates. During the interviews Froome opened up about his camaraderie with Geraint Thomas, his ambitions for the Tour de France and the birth of his son.

View Team Sky's Mallorca camp gallery to see the riders training in their new 2016 kit.