Team Sky to start Worlds TTT with all six riders, despite training crash

Team Sky lost the team time trial on the final climb (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Despite a heavy fall in training, Team Sky will start today’s team time trial at the UCI Road World Championships with a full quota of six riders.

Danny Pate, Elia Viviani and Luke Rowe all crashed at 60kph on Saturday while riding reconnaissance over the team time trial course. Viviani sustained a knee injury, while Pate and Rowe all lost skin in the fall.

Viviani was given a 50-50 chance of riding by race coach Rod Ellingworth last night, and he told Cyclingnews that a final decision would be made on Sunday morning.

Ellingworth confirmed via text this morning that all six Team Sky riders would at least take to the start line, although the full extent of Viviani’s knee problem is still unknown. Luke Rowe apparently espcaped with the least amount of damage, having landed on Pate, with the American first to fall after he hit a pothole on the course.

The rest of the team are made up of Ian Stannard, Salvatore Puccio and Vasil Kiryienka. The team did not bring a substitute rider to the event.

"This certainly compromises our race for sure," Ellingworth told Cyclingnews on Saturday. "There are a lot of holes on the road and they have paint on them but at 60kph, and with such bright sunlight they just might not have seen it. Viviani of course has ambitions for the road race so that’s a concern for him. He's hit his knee badly."