Team Sky reveal Froome’s Tour de France data from stage 10

Team Sky has revealed some of Chris Froome’s Tour de France performance data in an attempt to respond to the stream of estimates and innuendo from external observers and data experts.

Head coach Tim Kerrison sat in on the team’s press conference with team manager Dave Brailsford, Geraint Thomas and Chis Froome. After a series of questions about the race and the recent polemics, Kerrison revealed data for Froome’s performance on the La Pierre-Saint-Martin climb on stage 10, the first mountain stage in the Pyrenees, where Froome distanced his rivals as they struggled in the heat after the first rest day.

“We’re not going to get caught up in endless debate. We’ll give you info, carry on racing and then address it after the Tour if necessary,” Brailsford said before handing over to Kerrison.

“I just think that in particular what France2 did by putting out that big headline of the 7 watts/kg with a picture of Lance Armstrong, and I think Jan Ullrich, was so wildly wrong on so many levels. We thought we should correct that and give concrete facts and evidence, so hopefully people will judge for themselves. That’s what drove my decision,” Brailsford added.

Froome stayed silent as Kerrison reeled off the numbers but said briefly that he agreed with the publication, even if he suggested that it would change little.

“I’ve never had an issue with it,” Froome said.

“From the team’s point of view, I feel it’s our competitive advantage, so sharing a file here and there… people know that one of my most significant power files is already out there from Ventoux. So what will it change?”



