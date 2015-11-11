Team Sky gifts personalised Pinarello and jersey to FC Barcelona star Lionel Messi

Image 1 of 6 LEO 10 painted on the Pinarello DOGMA F8 fork (Image credit: Team Sky) Image 2 of 6 Lionel Messi and his Team Sky gifts (Image credit: Team Sky) Image 3 of 6 Team Sky gifted Messi a Rapha jersey (Image credit: Team Sky) Image 4 of 6 Messi's personalised DOGMA F8 bike (Image credit: Team Sky) Image 5 of 6 Pinarello DOGMA F8 with a personalized paint job - Leo 10 (Image credit: Team Sky) Image 6 of 6 Dave Brailsford and Pinarello president Fausto Pinarello meet at the FC Barcelona's Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper training facility (Image credit: Team Sky)

Team Sky General Manager Dave Brailsford and Pinarello President Fausto Pinarello travelled to the FC Barcelona's Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper training facility to award star Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi, who is a longtime cycling fan, with a personalised DOGMA F8 and Team Sky jersey.

Team Sky mechanic David Fernandez brought the presentation together. He shares a mutual friend with Messi and asked Team Sky about the possibility of gifting him with a Rapha team kit and a Pinarello bike with Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 electronic gearing.

According to a team press release, Pinarello provided a custom paint job to the bike with Messi's nickname and squad number: Leo 10, embossed on the top tube, seat tube and forks, while Rapha printed the same details onto his sleeve as they do for our own staff and riders.

Also present at the training facility were Messi's FC Barcelona teammates Neymar da Silva, Dani Alves and Luis Suarez.

Messi was not able to ride his new bike right away as he is recovering from a knee injury.