Team Sky, Boels Dolmans, BMC Racing and Wiggle-High5 named for 2017 Tour de Yorkshire

Organisers of the Tour de Yorkshire have announced the 36 teams that will take part in the men's and women's events next month. Team Sky, BMC Racing, Boels Dolmans and Wiggle-High5 will be among those that compete.

The Tour de Yorkshire is in its third year, after making its debut in 2015, and will take place over the bank holiday weekend at the end of April. Last year saw the women's race extended to a full-length one-day race, taking place over the same course as stage 2 of the men's event. Kirsten Wild took the sprint win over home rider Lucy Garner while Thomas Voeckler was the overall victor in the men's event.

The 2017 men's race will feature seven WorldTour teams, five Pro Continental outfits, five from the Continental ranks and a British national squad. Joining BMC Racing and Team Sky on the WorldTour side are Orica-Scott, Katusha-Alpecin, Team Sunweb, Dimension Data and LottoNl-Jumbo, all of which were part of the 2016 race.

There have been some changes to the Pro Continental and Continental line-ups with Team WIGGINS not in attendance this season. Sport Vlaanderen are also missing this year's edition and they will be replaced by Delko Marseille and Aqua Blue sport. Cofidis and Roompot Oranje Peloton complete the Pro Continental teams while ONE Pro Cycling is taking part as a Continental outfit after dropping down the rankings over the winter. Bike Channel Canyon will make their debut while the other home teams include JLT Condor, Madison Genesis and Raleigh GAC.

The Women's Tour de Yorkshire will once again take part on the middle day of the men's race and riders over exactly the same 122.5km route as the men. The race has been promoted to 1.1 status and, with it, has been able to add two more teams to the start line. Yorkshire native Lizzie Deignan competed as part of the British squad in 2016 but, should she chose to ride, will be able to line-up in Boels Dolmans colours after the team earned selection.

Boels Dolmans are not the only ones making their debut at the race with six others also riding for the first time. They are: BePink-Cogeas, Canyon-SRAM Racing, Cervelo-Bigla, FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope, NCC Group-Kuota-Torelli and Storey Racing – the new team of Sarah Storey. Ale Cipollini, Cylance Pro Cycling, Drops Cycling Team, Fusion RT Fierlan, Hitec Products, Lares – Waowdeals Women Cycling Team, Team Ford EcoBoost, Team Jadan Weldtite, Team Sunweb (NED), Team WNT and Wiggle High5 Pro Cycling all return for another year.