2017 Tour de Yorkshire route announced

2016 Tour de Yorkshire race winner Thomas Voeckler (Direct Energie) (Image credit: ASO)

The full route for the 2017 Tour de Yorkshire was unveiled in Bradford on Friday morning with the 2014 Tour de France legacy event once again set to be held over three days in the United Kingdom. The third edition of the race will take place between 28-30 April 2017. Thomas Voeckler won the 2016 edition of the race.

The Tour de Yorkshire takes in a number of cities and towns in Yorkshire with undulating and tough conditions once again expected throughout the race. The 2017 edition starts in Bridlington and heads over the climbs of Garrowby Hill and Goathland, and along the coast before a finish in Scarborough. As in previous editions of the race, the first day could well be critical in the competition for the leader's jersey, with coastal winds a likely factor in the spring conditions.

Stage 2 starts in Tadcaster, with the finish in Harrogate, where a stage of the Tour de France finished in 2014, and the location where Mark Cavendish crashed out of the race. The stage will again finish in Parliament Square, with another bunch sprint expected.





"I can't wait to see the world's best riders tackling these routes. We've worked hard to design a course which showcases Yorkshire's stunning scenery as well as delivering a thrilling sporting event. Last year the race attracted 2 million spectators and generated £60 million for the local economy, and we'll go from strength to strength again next year," said race organiser Sir Gary Verity.

The race is once again run in association with Tour de France organisers ASO, and Christian Prudhomme, the Tour's organiser, was on hand at the route unveiling.





