Team Sky announce two additional sponsors

Team Sky manager David Brailsford, right, discusses Bradley Wiggins' move to his team for 2010. (Image credit: Mike King)

Team Sky has announced two new co-sponsors, both of which are firms associated with name sponsor Sky. News Corporation and Sky Italia have signed on to support the new British ProTour team.

News Corporation is a globally vertically integrated media company founded by Rupert Murdoch, with properties in film, television, cable, magazines and other media. It has “significant holdings” in British Sky Broadcasting (BSkyB), the team's name sponsor, and wholly owns Sky Italia.

Robert Tansey, chairman of the Sky Pro Cycling Board, said, "We have the perfect partners backing this team and welcome Sky Italia and News Corporation on board,” according to Eurosport.uk.

"Italy has a great heritage in road cycling, through its riders and manufacturers, and that is already reflected in our team. They have a real passion for the sport and we're delighted that Sky Italia has joined us.”

"News Corporation is a leading broadcaster in sport globally and brings a huge range of skills and experience,” he added.

"Like our first partners, British Cycling - who have proven international success and are working closely with BSkyB to inspire people to get out and ride - each will now be represented on our operating board.”

Team Sky, who confirmed the sigining of Tour de France fourth-place finisher Bradley Wiggins last week, will make its ProTour debut at the Tour Down Under (January 19–24) in Australia next year.