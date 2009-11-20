Yates joins team Sky as directeur sportif

Sean Yates talking team, no doubt very busily (Image credit: Steve Dascomb)

Sean Yates will join Team Sky in 2010 as sports director. The Englishman will work with Scott Sunderland, Steven De Jongh and Marcus Ljungqvist, the other sports directors for Team Sky.

Yates has been a sports director at Team Discovery Channel and Team CSC before working in that function at Astana since 2008. The 49-year-old was "extremely excited" to join the British outfit for many reasons.

"Obviously for me, to be part of a British team at the highest level is something truly special," he said. "I have a lot of experience in a winning team and I look forward to helping Team Sky to fulfil its goals. The scope and the ambition of the project is unique and I think we have put together a great team. I really believe we can be contenders on all levels in the future and I'm proud to become part of that."

Dave Brailsford, Sky's team manager, was also happy over the newest addition to his team. "Sean brings a wealth of experience and we've been very keen for a long time to bring him on board," Brailsford said. "He's well-known as a hard-working sports director with a deep understanding of the sport and good connection to his riders and staff. He will be a true asset to our management team and a great colleague for the other sports directors we have signed."

In his 14-year career as a pro, Yates rode for Peugeot, Fagor, 7-Eleven and Motorola, being a team-mate of Robert Millar and Lance Armstrong. He became the third Brit to wear the yellow jersey at the Tour de France, in 1994, and rode 12 Tours during his active time.

Team Sky will compete from the start of 2010, beginning with the Tour Down Under, and hopes to gain an invitation to next year's Tour de France. The Team Sky riders announced to date are: Geraint Thomas, Steve Cummings, Pete Kennaugh, Chris Froome, Ian Stannard, Russell Downing, Edvald Boasson Hagen, Thomas Lövkvist, Kurt Arvesen, Simon Gerrans, Juan Antonio Flecha, Kjell Carlström, John Lee Augustyn, Greg Henderson, Lars Petter Nordhaug, Morris Possoni, Michael Barry, Serge Pauwels, Chris Sutton, Sylvain Calzati, Nicolas Portal, Mathew Hayman, Dario Cioni and Davide Viganò.

