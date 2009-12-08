Lövkvist expects Sky's Tour de France captaincy

Thomas Lövkvist (Columbia-HTC) at Eroica (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Thomas Lövkvist expects to see himself confirmed as Team Sky's captain for next year's Tour de France. “When we come to the Tour de France, I will be riding for the general classification,” he told eurosport.se.

Related Articles Lövkvist unsure of Tour leadership in 2010

The 25-year-old Swede said he will enter 2010 with a programme of races that he hopes will deliver him to top form in time for July. His focus on the French Grand Tour means he is unlikely to repeat or improve on his fourth place finish at this year's Tirreno-Adriatico.

"I have a slightly different approach this year to develop my form for later," he said. "It means I'll take it easier earlier in the season, compared to previous years. I won't race the Tour of California [where he finished fifth overall in 2009 - ed.] and invest less effort in the Tirreno-Adriatico."

It is still not certain that the newly-formed Team Sky will be invited to the Tour, however Lövkvist indicated that the ProTour outfit is confident of invitation to the three-week race. “I would be very disappointed if that did not happen. The team has had very positive talks with the Tour organisation and we have high hopes.”

Satisfied with the progress of his preparations for debut with Sky, Lövkvist is aware of the responsibility he will carry if selected as the team's leader for an overall result at the Tour. “I have a lot of self-confidence. But it is clear that I must perform. You are only as good as your last race.”