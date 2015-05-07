Team Sky announce Tour of California team

Image 1 of 8 Peter Kennaugh leads the line for Team Sky at Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 8 Ian Boswell (Team Sky) in the late breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 8 Philip Deignan looks comfortable in the group (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 8 Sergio Henao (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 8 Danny Pate came close to his first podium for Sky during Sunday's final stage in Oman. (Image credit: Team Sky) Image 6 of 8 Nathan Earle tries on a police custodian helmet on the podium (Image credit: ASO) Image 7 of 8 Germany's Christian Knees rides in the pack during the first stage of the 73rd edition of the Paris-Nice. Image 8 of 8 Xabier Zandio (Team Sky). (Image credit: Team Sky)

Team Sky have announced their roster for the 10th Tour of California, which starts on Sunday with a 204.3km stage from Sacramento to Sacramento. Last year the team won the race overall with Bradley Wiggins, who has retired from Team Sky and moved to the newly created WIGGINS Continental team as he prepares for the Hour Record attempt.

The team's two American riders, Ian Boswell and Danny Pate, have both been selected for the race with four members from the 2014 winning squad - Boswell, Nathan Earle, Christian Knees and Pate - all returning again this year.

Colombian climber Sergio Henao, who led the Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco until the final time trial, losing the race on the final day, will be a protected rider for the team, particularly on the steep slopes of Mount Baldy.

British national champion Pete Kennaugh will make his debut at the 2.HC race and provide the team with an option for impressing on the overall classification. Philip Deignan, who finished ninth overall in 2013, makes a return to California after racing the Giro d'Italia in 2014. Xabier Zandio completes the roster, with the 38-year-old making his North American racing debut.

Team Sky for the Tour of California: Ian Boswell, Philip Deignan, Nathan Earle, Sergio Henao, Pete Kennaugh, Christian Knees Danny Pate and Xabier Zandio.