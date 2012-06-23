Team Saxo Bank expected to announce new name co-sponsor

Image 1 of 3 Contador leads the Saxo Bank team (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 2 of 3 The new Saxo Bank team kit was on show (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 3

Team Saxo Bank is expected to announce a new name co-sponsor at a press conference called for Monday. According to Borsen.dk, the new co-sponsor will be a “foreign” bank.

The team announced that it will hold a press conference on Monday at 1:00 p.m. CET at its headquarters in Hellerup, Denmark. “Team owner Bjarne Riis will be present as the team has important news to share about the future,” according to the Saxo Bank press release.

Lars Seier Christensen, director of sponsor Saxo Bank, was not forthcoming as to what would be announced. As he put it, “It's one thing if we convene a press conference later today, but when it is called for next Monday, then it's probably because we have something to say on Monday and not now,” he told Borsen.dk.

The team has struggled this year in the absence of Alberto Contador, who is serving a doping-related suspension. It was recently announced that he has signed a new three-year contract with the team, and will start racing again with them when his ban is up on August 6.