New co-sponsor for Saxo Bank
Spanish timeshare company Anfi says it will boost its backing
Spanish timeshare group Anfi is set to become the co-sponsor of Bjarne Riis’s Saxo Bank team later this year. In an interview with Danish business daily Borsen, Anfi CEO José Luis Trujillo said the goal of his company is to have a more visible presence in Scandinavia, and particularly in Denmark. Consequently, Anfi is set to boost the small deal it already has with the team.
Greenwood confirmed this scenario by saying he is optimistic that Contador will return to the Danish squad. “We have always said that we wanted to resume cooperation with Alberto when he is back and he has always said he wants to return to the team,” said Greenwood.
