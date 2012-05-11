New co-sponsor for Saxo Bank

Image 1 of 3 Team Saxo Bank (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 The Saxo Bank team (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 3 Alberto Contador heads out to train with his Saxo Bank teammates (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Spanish timeshare group Anfi is set to become the co-sponsor of Bjarne Riis’s Saxo Bank team later this year. In an interview with Danish business daily Borsen, Anfi CEO José Luis Trujillo said the goal of his company is to have a more visible presence in Scandinavia, and particularly in Denmark. Consequently, Anfi is set to boost the small deal it already has with the team.





Greenwood confirmed this scenario by saying he is optimistic that Contador will return to the Danish squad. “We have always said that we wanted to resume cooperation with Alberto when he is back and he has always said he wants to return to the team,” said Greenwood.



