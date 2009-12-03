Team Magnus Maximus Coffee.com adds Aussie Jack Anderson

Magnus Backstedt (l) with his Cyclesport.se-Magnus Maximus Coffee team (Image credit: Daniel Schamps)

Australian Jack Anderson is the latest addition to the team Team Magnus Maximus Coffee.com run by former pro Magnus Backstedt. Hailing from Brisbane, Anderson has won the Oceania Under 23 time trial championship, and in 2009, he represented Australia at the World Championships in Mendrisio, Switzerland. By signing him, the team said it is investing in the future.

"We have taken time to look at ultimately where we want to take this team," said team manager Marty McCrossan. "There has never been a Swedish team in the Tour de France. We are working hard to bring in sponsors to the right level to move to Professional Continental status for 2011, ride a grand tour by 2013 at the latest and look towards the Tour de France by 2015."

"With riders such as Jack, nothing would give me a greater pleasure than standing on the start line of the Tour having worked with these young guys all the way through."

"He is an incredibly talented, focused young rider and we are excited to have him in the team," said Backstedt. "I used to spend my winters in Australia; I think the rest of the guys are pretty jealous and would be more than happy to join Jack there for the winter."

Anderson will join up with his new team at the end of January and will have plenty of races to show his talent with the Tour of Bretagne and FBD Ras already confirmed.

"It's great news for me, and it's where I wanted to be," said Anderson. "I have been working hard for a ride in a team like this and with Magnus and Martin, I think I have found managers that will help me fulfill my potential."