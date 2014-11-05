Team LottoNL-Jumbo jersey approved by UCI

Image 1 of 2 Can you spot the difference? The UCI approved LottoNL-Jumbo jersey (Image credit: dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 2 of 2 The 2015 LottoNL-Jumbo team kit (Image credit: dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

The new Team LottoNL-Jumbo jersey has been given approval by UCI, according to the team’s Twitter account. The jersey looks identical to the one previewed by the Dutch team in Utrecht last month, despite rumours emerging in the Dutch press that it had been rejected as it featured too much yellow. Team manager Richard Plugge has already suggested that they would wear a special design during the Tour de France to avoid confusion with the race leader’s jersey.

LottoNL-Jumbo is the latest iteration of the Belkin cycling team (formerly Rabobank) and sees it link up with a professional speed skating team. The Dutch national lottery stepped in to save the team, who were left without a sponsor for the second year running when Belkin announced ahead of the Tour de France that it would end its backing at the end of the season.

The new jersey will certainly stand out in a peloton of predominantly black and white kits. The two main sponsors, the Dutch national lottery and supermarket chain Jumbo, take pride of place on the front of the jersey. The third main sponsor BrandLoyalty, who came forward early on to save the team, features on the side of the jersey. The team’s motto ‘Ride the future’ has been printed on the inside of the collar.

Scroll down to take a look at the jersey and let us know what you think. Click here to see the full gallery from the official launch.

