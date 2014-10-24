Gallery: Team LottoNL-Jumbo unveiled in Utrecht

Image 1 of 10 The 2015 LottoNL-Jumbo team kit is modelled by the cycling and speed skating teams (Image credit: dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 2 of 10 The 2015 LottoNL-Jumbo team kit (Image credit: dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 3 of 10 Marco van Bilsen, marketing director of BrandLoyalty, Arno De Long from LottoNL, speeskater Jac Orie, Collette Cloosterman from Jumbo and team manager Richard Plugge toast the new team (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 4 of 10 Wilco Kelderman continues with the LottoNL-Jumbo team in 2015 (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 5 of 10 The 2015 LottoNL-Jumbo logo (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 6 of 10 The LottoNL-Jumbo team car (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 7 of 10 Also at the team launch was Laurens ten Dam (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 8 of 10 Robert Gesink at the launch of LottoNL-Jumbo (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 9 of 10 Speedskater Stefan Groothuis also made an appearance (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 10 of 10 Steven Kruijswijk was at the unveiling of the team (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

The team formally known as Belkin has been unveiled in Utrecht as Team LottoNL-Jumbo showcasing its new back and yellow team kit modelled by the likes of riders Robert Gesink, Wilco Kelderman and Laurens ten Dam.

While Lotto had been previously been confirmed as the title sponsor for the next two seasons, supermarket chain Jumbo was presented as the second sponsor of the WorldTour team.

Team manager Richard Plugge welcomed onboard Jumbo along with the pre-existing sponsors.

"Now the contract with Jumbo is a fact, we can work with Lotto, Bianchi and Brand Loyalty continue to build the future of cycling and skating with young talent,” said Plugge. “Previously, Robert Gesink and Bauke Mollema have made themselves themselves into world class athletes in cycling. Wilco Kelderman and Moreno Hofland have also pushed their way to the top.

"With riders like Mike Teunissen and Timo Roosen [joining in 2015], the team wants to quickly reach the highest level."

Team LottoNL-Jumbo is a merger of the cycling team and a professional speedskating team, which is a new Dutch sporting model. The two teams have stated their intent to share knowledge in order to benefit from the combined structure.

"It is fantastic news that we have created the team with Jumbo,” said speed skating coach Jac Orie. "I am also pleased that our ladies have a place in the Team LottoNL-Jumbo team.

"Now we can build through the years to create a successful team. I look forward to working with the cycling section to build a wonderful team and entertain the Dutch sports fans."

Gesink and ten Dam also expressed their excitement of the new team structure.

"As a team we really are a good combination," Gesink said. "With two typical Dutch sports, the sponsors will generate a lot of attention and the cyclists and ice-skaters can learn from each other. What I can learn from Sven Kramer? The ice-skaters know everything about specific strength exercises in the run-up to an event, but we are well advanced in nutrition and training."

"I’ve never been in a team with women, but I sensed immediately that there is a good atmosphere in the ice-skating team," ten Dam said. "The men’s and women’s teams are strong and unified. As cyclists, we would like to benefit from that team spirit."

Plugge confirmed that due to the predominately yellow colour of the team kit, LottoNL-Jumbo will wear a special Tour de France jersey to avoid any confusion with the race leader's maillot jaune.

