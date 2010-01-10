Team Jayco Skins launched

Image 1 of 14 Nick Aitken shows off the Bianchi he'll right throughout 2010 in Buninyong, Victoria. (Image credit: John Veage) Image 2 of 14 New South Wales' Alex Carver. (Image credit: John Veage) Image 3 of 14 Rohan Dennis opened the season on a strong note for Team Jayco-Skins, winning the Under 23 Australian Time Trial Championship. (Image credit: John Veage) Image 4 of 14 Aaron Donnelly has his mind on the job while training. (Image credit: John Veage) Image 5 of 14 Luke Durbridge is a talented up and comer from West Australia. (Image credit: John Veage) Image 6 of 14 Michael Hepburn took victory in Saturday's Under 23 men's road race, thanks to a month-long training block aimed solely at the race. (Image credit: John Veage) Image 7 of 14 Victoria's Patrick Lane. (Image credit: John Veage) Image 8 of 14 New South Wales' Richard Lange. (Image credit: John Veage) Image 9 of 14 Michael Matthews from the Australian Capital Territory. (Image credit: John Veage) Image 10 of 14 Glenn O'Shea is one rider whose main focus will be on the track. (Image credit: John Veage) Image 11 of 14 Queensland's Malcolm Rudolph (Image credit: John Veage) Image 12 of 14 The future of Australian cycling? The Australian Institute of Sport program has produced some of Australia's top riders. (Image credit: John Veage) Image 13 of 14 All 11 members of Team Jayco Skins pose infront of the team's van. (Image credit: John Veage) Image 14 of 14 The team includes four riders who will focus on track racing. (Image credit: John Veage)

Team Jayco Skins was formally presented at a function in Ballarat over the weekend, coinciding with a brilliant performance by the team at the Scody Australian Open Road Championships. The Continental outfit, formerly known as SouthAustralia.com-AIS, was dominant in last week’s Under 23 races with it taking out all three medal winning positions in both the time trial and road race.

Cycling Australia’s National Performance Director Shayne Bannan said he is looking forward to the successful program’s continuation. “Our High Performance Programs have been key to the success of Australian cycling as demonstrated by the calibre of our graduates who include Michael Rogers, Matthew Lloyd, Cameron Meyer, Wes Sulzberger and more recently Jack Bobridge and Leigh Howard,” said Bannan. “The support of Jayco and Skins will help us step up to the next level to ensure we remain one of the world’s leading cycling nations.

“This support is crucial in our bid for success at the 2010 Commonwealth Games, World Championships and the Olympic Games in London in 2012,” Bannan added.

The team will again compete in Australia and internationally in events in Asia, Europe and North America at races such as the Tour of Langkawi. Rohan Dennis got the team’s year off to a strong start by claiming the Australia Under 23 time trial championship last Wednesday, followed by Michael Hepburn’s road race win on Saturday ahead of the team’s launch that evening.

“We are excited to be working with Cycling Australia to promote our local talent on the world stage,” said Skins’ Benjamin Fitzmaurice.

The team integrates the current Cycling Australia/Australian Institute of Sport U23 road development program, with Australia’s track endurance riders.

Team Jayco Skins 2010 team roster: Nick Aitken (VIC), Alex Carver (NSW), Rohan Dennis (SA), Aaron Donnelly (NSW), Luke Durbridge (WA), Michael Hepburn (QLD), Patrick Lane (VIC), Richard Lange (NSW), Michael Matthews (ACT), Glenn O’Shea (VIC) and Malcolm Rudolph (QLD).