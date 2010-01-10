Team Jayco Skins launched
Continental squad names 2010 roster
Team Jayco Skins was formally presented at a function in Ballarat over the weekend, coinciding with a brilliant performance by the team at the Scody Australian Open Road Championships. The Continental outfit, formerly known as SouthAustralia.com-AIS, was dominant in last week’s Under 23 races with it taking out all three medal winning positions in both the time trial and road race.
Cycling Australia’s National Performance Director Shayne Bannan said he is looking forward to the successful program’s continuation. “Our High Performance Programs have been key to the success of Australian cycling as demonstrated by the calibre of our graduates who include Michael Rogers, Matthew Lloyd, Cameron Meyer, Wes Sulzberger and more recently Jack Bobridge and Leigh Howard,” said Bannan. “The support of Jayco and Skins will help us step up to the next level to ensure we remain one of the world’s leading cycling nations.
“This support is crucial in our bid for success at the 2010 Commonwealth Games, World Championships and the Olympic Games in London in 2012,” Bannan added.
The team will again compete in Australia and internationally in events in Asia, Europe and North America at races such as the Tour of Langkawi. Rohan Dennis got the team’s year off to a strong start by claiming the Australia Under 23 time trial championship last Wednesday, followed by Michael Hepburn’s road race win on Saturday ahead of the team’s launch that evening.
“We are excited to be working with Cycling Australia to promote our local talent on the world stage,” said Skins’ Benjamin Fitzmaurice.
The team integrates the current Cycling Australia/Australian Institute of Sport U23 road development program, with Australia’s track endurance riders.
Team Jayco Skins 2010 team roster: Nick Aitken (VIC), Alex Carver (NSW), Rohan Dennis (SA), Aaron Donnelly (NSW), Luke Durbridge (WA), Michael Hepburn (QLD), Patrick Lane (VIC), Richard Lange (NSW), Michael Matthews (ACT), Glenn O’Shea (VIC) and Malcolm Rudolph (QLD).
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy