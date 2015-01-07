Team Giant-Alpecin unveil 2015 race jersey
German team show off new colours in Berlin
Team Giant-Alpecin has unveiled their 2015 racing kit to the public for the first time. The German WorldTour team, who will race with John Degenkolb and Marcel Kittel in their ranks, have moved on from their predominantly white, blue and black kit to a distinctive black, red and blue design to highlight the brand colours of new sponsor Alpecin.
Related Articles
2014 Report Card: Giant-Shimano
Caleb Fairly joins Giant-Alpecin
Kittel keeping Tour targets under wraps
Cycling still seen as suspicious, says Kittel
Sunweb signs two-year deal with Giant-Alpecin
Craddock seeking consistency in second year with Giant
Know as Giant Shimano in 2014, the squad won stages in all four Grand Tours with Marcel Kittel winning four stages of the Tour de France and wearing the yellow jersey thanks to winning the first stage to Harrogate. John Degenkolb pitched in with four stages of the Vuelta a Espana. Kittel picked up two wins at the Giro d'Italia while Luka Mezgec claimed a stage win too.
For now, you can scroll through the 2015 roster and the team’s new kit, right here.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy