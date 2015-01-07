Team Giant-Alpecin unveil 2015 race jersey

Image 1 of 22 The first images of the Giant-Alpecin and the Liv-Plantur team colours (Image credit: Team Giant-Alpecin) Image 2 of 22 Marcel Kittel (Team Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Team Giant-Alpecin) Image 3 of 22 Tom Dumoulin in the new Giant-Alpencin colours (Image credit: Team Giant-Alpecin) Image 4 of 22 Albert Timmer (Team Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Team Giant-Alpecin) Image 5 of 22 Roy Curvers (Team Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Team Giant-Alpecin) Image 6 of 22 Simon Geschke (Team Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Team Giant-Alpecin) Image 7 of 22 Thierry Hupond (Team Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Team Giant-Alpecin) Image 8 of 22 Tobias Ludvigson (Team Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Team Giant-Alpecin) Image 9 of 22 Tom Dumoulin (Team Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Team Giant-Alpecin) Image 10 of 22 Tom Stamsnijder (Team Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Team Giant-Alpecin) Image 11 of 22 Tom Veelers (Team Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Team Giant-Alpecin) Image 12 of 22 Warren Barguil (Team Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Team Giant-Alpecin) Image 13 of 22 Ramon Sinkeldam (Team Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Team Giant-Alpecin) Image 14 of 22 Nikias Arndt (Team Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Team Giant-Alpecin) Image 15 of 22 Bert De Backer (Team Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Team Giant-Alpecin) Image 16 of 22 Ji Cheng (Team Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Team Giant-Alpecin) Image 17 of 22 Daan Olivier (Team Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Team Giant-Alpecin) Image 18 of 22 Georg Preidler (Team Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Team Giant-Alpecin) Image 19 of 22 John Degenkolb (Team Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Team Giant-Alpecin) Image 20 of 22 Lars van der Haar (Team Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Team Giant-Alpecin) Image 21 of 22 Luka Mezgec (Team Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Team Giant-Alpecin) Image 22 of 22 Zico Waeytens (Team Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Team Giant-Alpecin)

Team Giant-Alpecin has unveiled their 2015 racing kit to the public for the first time. The German WorldTour team, who will race with John Degenkolb and Marcel Kittel in their ranks, have moved on from their predominantly white, blue and black kit to a distinctive black, red and blue design to highlight the brand colours of new sponsor Alpecin.





Know as Giant Shimano in 2014, the squad won stages in all four Grand Tours with Marcel Kittel winning four stages of the Tour de France and wearing the yellow jersey thanks to winning the first stage to Harrogate. John Degenkolb pitched in with four stages of the Vuelta a Espana. Kittel picked up two wins at the Giro d'Italia while Luka Mezgec claimed a stage win too.

For now, you can scroll through the 2015 roster and the team’s new kit, right here.

