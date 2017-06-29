Trending

Dusseldorf rolls out red carpet for Tour de France teams - Gallery

Huge crowds greet riders in Germany for teams presentation

Chris Froome of Great Britain and Michal Kwiatkowski of Poland and Team Sky ride during the team presentation

Movistar at the Tour de France teams presentation

Alberto Contador and Koen de Kort

Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors)

Katusha-Alpecin's Alexander Kristoff

Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale)

Esteban Chaves was all smiles as usual during Orica-Scott's presentation

Thomas Voeckler (Direct Energie)

AG2R with new Belgian champion Oliver Naesen

Arnaud Demare and his FDJ teammates

Bahrain-Merida

Slovakia's Peter Sagan (L) and Poland's Maciej Bodnar stand on stage during the team presentation ceremony

Nacer Bouhanni leads Cofidis to the team presentation

People attend the team presentation ceremony in Dusseldorf, Germany, on June 29, 2017,

Mark Cavendish greets fans at the Tour de France team presentation

Alberto Contador parades during the team presentation ceremony in Dusseldorf, Germany

Andre Greipel parades during the team presentation ceremony in Dusseldorf, Germany

Marcel Kittel (L) and his teammates parade during the team presentation ceremony in Dusseldorf, Germany

Romain Bardet parades during the team presentation ceremony in Dusseldorf, Germany

Mark Cavendish (L) takes a selfie picture next to Great Britain's Stephen Cummings as they stand on stage during the team presentation

Richie Porte leads BMC Racing to the Tour de France team presentation

A man wearing an old French gendarme uniform performing rides with Germany's Marcel Sieberg (L) during the parade of the team presentation ceremony in Dusseldorf

A man wearing an old French gendarme uniform fights with a fake baguette as he performs during the parade of the team presentation

Peter Sagan rides through a sea of fans at the Tour de France team presentation

Italy's Alberto Bettiol parades during the team presentation ceremony in Dusseldorf, Germany

Nairo Quintana of Colombia and Movistar Team rides during the team presentation for the 2017 Le Tour de France

UAE Team Emirates

Huge crowds for the Tour de France teams presentation in Düsseldorf

Greg Van Avermaet interviewed by Marcel Wüst

The Quick-Step Floors team

Team Katusha on stage at the Tour de France presentation

Movistar at the Tour de France teams presentation

Chris Froome (Team Sky) rolls onto the stage

There were plenty of Polish fans at the Tour de France cheering for Michal Kwiatkowski

Team Sky at the Tour de France teams presentation

John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) interviewed at the Tour de France grand depart

Trek-Segafredo surprised with an all-white jersey at the Tour de France

Team Sky on the stage in Düsseldorf

Orica-Scott on the stage

Lotto Soudal line up for the Tour de France presentation

Bora-Hansgrohe with Peter Sagan, and German champion Marcus Burghardt.

Movistar at the Tour de France teams presentation

Fabio Aru (Astana)

Fabio Aru (Astana) in his Italian champion's jersey

Darwin Atapuma (UAE Team Emirates)

John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) interviewed by Jens Voigt

Cannondale-Drapac riders on the stage

Michal Kwiatkowski, Luke Rowe and Chris Froome (Sky)

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) waves

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) waits for his turn on stage

It's been a while since the French flag flew on German soil

Düsseldorf decked out for the Tour de France

Düsseldorf came out for the Tour de France presentations

Chris Froome lines up with his Team Sky teammates

The 22 teams set to take part in the 2017 Tour de France were presented Thursday in Düsseldorf as Germany prepares to host its first Grand Depart in three decades.

After a run of press conferences and the typical pre-race mind-games they entail, the Tour peloton had their chance to enjoy a celebratory evening on the banks of the Rhine River, with the performances and fanfare no Tour de France team presentation is complete without.

From Chris Froome to Peter Sagan, and in particular the 16 German riders on the start list, the stars of the race took to the stage to be officially welcomed by crowds of fans. For some riders, it was a chance to show off a new national champion's jersey in front of the fans for the first time.

A select few teams took advantage of the opportunity to unveil new kits as well, with Sky and Trek-Segafredo sporting fresh looks for the biggest event on the cycling calendar.