Dusseldorf rolls out red carpet for Tour de France teams - Gallery

Chris Froome of Great Britain and Michal Kwiatkowski of Poland and Team Sky ride during the team presentation
Movistar at the Tour de France teams presentation
Alberto Contador and Koen de Kort
Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors)
Katusha-Alpecin's Alexander Kristoff
Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale)
Esteban Chaves was all smiles as usual during Orica-Scott's presentation
Thomas Voeckler (Direct Energie)
AG2R with new Belgian champion Oliver Naesen
Arnaud Demare and his FDJ teammates
Bahrain-Merida
Slovakia's Peter Sagan (L) and Poland's Maciej Bodnar stand on stage during the team presentation ceremony
Nacer Bouhanni leads Cofidis to the team presentation
People attend the team presentation ceremony in Dusseldorf, Germany, on June 29, 2017,
Mark Cavendish greets fans at the Tour de France team presentation
Alberto Contador parades during the team presentation ceremony in Dusseldorf, Germany
Andre Greipel parades during the team presentation ceremony in Dusseldorf, Germany
Marcel Kittel (L) and his teammates parade during the team presentation ceremony in Dusseldorf, Germany
Romain Bardet parades during the team presentation ceremony in Dusseldorf, Germany
Mark Cavendish (L) takes a selfie picture next to Great Britain's Stephen Cummings as they stand on stage during the team presentation
Richie Porte leads BMC Racing to the Tour de France team presentation
A man wearing an old French gendarme uniform performing rides with Germany's Marcel Sieberg (L) during the parade of the team presentation ceremony in Dusseldorf
A man wearing an old French gendarme uniform fights with a fake baguette as he performs during the parade of the team presentation
Peter Sagan rides through a sea of fans at the Tour de France team presentation
Italy's Alberto Bettiol parades during the team presentation ceremony in Dusseldorf, Germany
Nairo Quintana of Colombia and Movistar Team rides during the team presentation for the 2017 Le Tour de France
UAE Team Emirates
Huge crowds for the Tour de France teams presentation in Düsseldorf
Greg Van Avermaet interviewed by Marcel Wüst
The Quick-Step Floors team
Team Katusha on stage at the Tour de France presentation
Movistar at the Tour de France teams presentation
Chris Froome (Team Sky) rolls onto the stage
There were plenty of Polish fans at the Tour de France cheering for Michal Kwiatkowski
Team Sky at the Tour de France teams presentation
John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) interviewed at the Tour de France grand depart
Trek-Segafredo surprised with an all-white jersey at the Tour de France
Team Sky on the stage in Düsseldorf
Orica-Scott on the stage
Lotto Soudal line up for the Tour de France presentation
Bora-Hansgrohe with Peter Sagan, and German champion Marcus Burghardt.
Movistar at the Tour de France teams presentation
Fabio Aru (Astana)
Fabio Aru (Astana) in his Italian champion's jersey
Darwin Atapuma (UAE Team Emirates)
John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) interviewed by Jens Voigt
Cannondale-Drapac riders on the stage
Michal Kwiatkowski, Luke Rowe and Chris Froome (Sky)
Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) waves
Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) waits for his turn on stage
It's been a while since the French flag flew on German soil
Düsseldorf decked out for the Tour de France
Düsseldorf came out for the Tour de France presentations
Chris Froome lines up with his Team Sky teammates
The 22 teams set to take part in the 2017
Tour de France were presented Thursday in Düsseldorf as Germany prepares to host its first Grand Depart in three decades.
After a run of press conferences and the typical pre-race mind-games they entail, the Tour peloton had their chance to enjoy a celebratory evening on the banks of the Rhine River, with the performances and fanfare no Tour de France team presentation is complete without.
From
Chris Froome to Peter Sagan, and in particular the 16 German riders on the start list, the stars of the race took to the stage to be officially welcomed by crowds of fans. For some riders, it was a chance to show off a new national champion's jersey in front of the fans for the first time.
A select few teams took advantage of the opportunity to unveil new kits as well, with Sky and Trek-Segafredo sporting fresh looks for the biggest event on the cycling calendar.