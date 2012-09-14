Team Exergy will return for 2013

Image 1 of 2 Exergy TWENTY12 riders Kristin Armstrong and Heather Logan Sprenger (Image credit: Brian Hodes) Image 2 of 2 Andres Diaz (Team Exergy) drove the late race break, enabling teammate Fred Rodriguez to sit tight in the field and wait for the sprint. (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)

Team Exergy will return to the UCI Continental ranks for their third straight year in 2013, the team announced today. This is the fourth consecutive year Escalera Racing and Exergy Development Group have partnered to field a team in North America (the relationship started in 2010 with an elite amateur squad).

"It has been a turbulent year in cycling and we greatly appreciate Exergy Development Group's dedication to our sport, our community, and the general welfare of our society. We will proudly carry the message of good will this company holds in its soul," said Remi McManus, Team Exergy Manager.

"Exergy Development remains committed to support all the positive elements surrounding this sport, both professionally and in youth development," said James Carkulis, CEO Exergy Development Group. "In an era when cycling seems content in continuing to cannibalize itself, we know the young men and women at the heart of this sport deserve our admiration and respect. It is for these reasons we proudly fund our men's and women's teams again in 2013 and beyond."

Earlier this summer Cyclingnews reported that the Exergy Development Group, one of the biggest sponsors in US domestic cycling, confirmed there had been unmet financial obligations related to several events they've sponsored, such as the eponymous Idaho Exergy Women's Tour as well as the USA Pro Cycling Challenge in Colorado. The men's Team Exergy and women's Exergy-TWENTY12 squads denied any issue with payment, however.

Carkulis later told the Idaho Statesman that $1 million of expenses had been paid with more to follow. "It is also safe to say we shall pay the remaining balance and we are disappointed our commitments temporarily outran our ability to pay them," Carkulis said.