Team DSM look to future with contract extensions for Georgi, Kool, Labous

Team DSM have strengthened their squad for the coming years, with three of their young stars – Pfeiffer Georgi, Charlotte Kool and Juliette Labous – all signing contract extensions.

Labous and Kool will stay with Team DSM until at least the end of 2024, while British national champion Georgi has signed until at least the end of 2025.

"I’m really excited to be able to renew my contract even further with Team DSM," Georgi said. "I’m very happy with the progress I’ve made over the last few seasons with the team, and think it is the perfect place to continue my development as we look to even bigger goals together."

Georgi, 21, took her first professional victory last year at La Choralis Fourmies Féminine and backed this up with an impressive win in the road race at the British National Championships. So far this season, she has just missed the podium at Dwars door Vlaanderen and taken results in the top-10 at Paris-Roubaix Femmes, Omloop van het Hageland and GP Eco-Struct.

“I have enjoyed stepping into a captain’s role even more this season alongside opportunities as a final rider and I hope to build on both of those aspects in the future,” Georgi said. “I’m particularly looking forward to targeting some of the Spring Classics in the coming years and also being a part of more wins within the team and sharing nice memories together.”

The 23-year-old Kool, meanwhile, sprinted to her first victory for the team at GP Eco-Struct last weekend, after a perfect lead out from star sprinter Lorena Wiebes.

“I am really happy to extend my contract with Team DSM for two more years until the end of 2024,” Kool said. “In the past few months since joining, I have found out that this team suits me even better than I already thought it would have beforehand and I feel at home here.”

Since joining Team DSM, Kool has formed part of its formidable sprint-train, swapping opportunities to be the final rider with Wiebes.

“The way of working and the really nice atmosphere with the staff and riders is something special and it really gives me a lot of confidence in my abilities but also motivation to keep pushing to get better as a rider.”

Labous is a veritable veteran compared to Kool and Georgi with six seasons at Team DSM under her belt, though she is still only 23. A strong time-triallist, Labous has also shown herself to be a capable GC rider with second place at The Women’s Tour and seventh at the Giro d’Italia Donne in 2021. She has also just added a 5th overall at Itzulia Women.

“I am super happy to renew my contract with the team for even longer,” the French rider said. “Since I have been with Team DSM I have always improved steadily. I feel at home in the team environment, and I think the philosophy really fits me. The team and I want to develop my GC abilities with the goal of competing for the very best results in races like the Giro or Tour de France.”