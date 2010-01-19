TDU title bid over for defending champion Davis

Image 1 of 2 Brothers Scott and Allan Davis showed off their new team kit for the first time since announcing their move to Astana last week. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 2 of 2 Allan Davis (Astana) is one of the riders suited to the Tour Down Under race route. (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Defending Tour Down Under champion Allan Davis thought he had a comparable team to the Quick Step lineup he won with last year, but it was the Astana’s equipment – or lack thereof – that has cost the Queenslander a shot at two titles. Davis was remarkably unconcerned after finishing the ProTour race’s first stage more than eight minutes behind the peloton.

“It’s no problem, it’s just one of those things,” said Davis. “I was having a bad day as well. That’s bike racing.

“It was just a bit of a miscommunication, we didn’t have radios,” Davis added. “I was just riding within myself up the climb and found myself 50 metres behind my teammates and they didn’t realise. They just started pulling and I didn’t realise I was on the back so it left me behind.”

While radios are expected to be banned in some races throughout 2010, the equipment is allowed at Tour Down Under. Davis admitted he wasn’t sure how the situation come about. “They didn’t bring any over, I’m not sure why,” he said.

Davis’ focus will now return to winning stages at his home ProTour race. The rider is focusing again on the Spring Classics and had admitted prior to the race defending his Tour Down Under title would be difficult.

“That’s really what I came here for in the first place,” said Davis. “It’s a long season and we’ve got a pretty big race back here in Australia at the end of September. My goal was to go for stages, not to fight that hard for the overall.

“I didn’t expect it today, but I’ll still hopefully try to get away for a stage win before the end of the week,” he said. “I know the work I’ve done and where I’m at, I’m not shattered at all. It’s a long season, we’ll see what happens.”