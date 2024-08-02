'Tadej would have come if Urška were here' - Mezgec clear on reason for Pogačar's Olympics withdrawal

By
published

Giro-Tour winner withdrew from Slovenian squad after partner Žigart was omitted from women's team

Tadej Pogacar and Urska Zigart
Tadej Pogacar and Urska Zigart at a celebration in Komenda to honour his Giro-Tour double. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Luka Mezgec has maintained that Tadej Pogačar withdrew from the Paris 2024 Olympics solely due to the exclusion of his partner Urška Žigart from the Slovenian women’s team.

Despite winning the Slovenian national road race title by over ten minutes, Žigart was surprisingly omitted from the Olympic team in favour of Eugenia Bujak and Urška Pintar.

Barry Ryan
Barry Ryan
Head of Features

Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.