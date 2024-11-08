Angliru rumoured for 2025 Vuelta a España's December 19 route reveal

Rumours of return to La Farrapona and Andorra for 90th edition of Spanish Grand Tour, which will start in Italy

2019 Vuelta a España: the final podium. 2025 could see Tadej Pogačar (r) make his return to the race. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hold the date. The official unveiling of the 2025 Vuelta a España route has been set for December 19 in Madrid. An opening segment in northern Italy is all but confirmed for the 90th edition of the Spanish Grand Tour, while finishes in Andorra and on the Angliru are also currently rumoured to form part of the route.

Traditionally, the Vuelta is the last of the Grand Tours to reveal its full 21 stages for the following year. However, even if the corresponding Giro d'Italia presentation has been delayed from its initial November 12 date, given that the Tour de France route publication went ahead on October 29, that will likely prove to be the case for the respective 2025 courses.

