Tadej Pogačar preparing to start 'serious training' after winning fifth top Slovenian cyclist trophy

Tadej Pogačar is preparing to start serious training for the 2025 season as he brings his off-season in Slovenia to a close.

Speaking at the 'Evening of the Stars', an awards night on Monday which marked the 75th anniversary of his former club KD Rog, the world champion laid out his plans for the remainder of the year.

After picking up the trophy for the title of best Slovenian cyclist for the fifth year in a row, Pogačar will soon head to training camp with UAE Team Emirates in Spain, he told Siol.net.

"I have a few more official events ahead of me, but then I will slowly go to the first December preparations with the team in warmer places, where we will start serious training," he said.

"These days I have to train in a structured way for the new season," he said to RTVSlo. "The last week we have had really cold weather, and I don't feel like going training. But I am happy to come to such events. I already have several awards for cyclist of the year, but even so, every year I appreciate awards like these more and more."

Pogačar scored 25 wins during a dominant 2024 season, including titles at Liège-Bastogne-Liège, Il Lombardia, the Tour de France, and the Giro d'Italia. He told Siol that his first world title stands out as the most special of the lot.

"There were so many nice victories, and in the biggest races, that I can't choose just one. But the victory at the World Championships with the national team is a little more important than the others," he said.

"I've already defended the win in quite a few races. Sometimes it worked out, sometimes it didn't, and it won't be any different next year. Perhaps only the World Championships [in Rwanda – Ed.] will stand out, because it's a special race and because it's been rare for someone to win it two years in a row. Only the most special riders have done that."

"The World Championships will probably be the most difficult race to defend. But I will be even happier to go to races where I have not won yet and try to win there."

As well as reflecting on the past season, Pogačar also spoke of his goals for next year. A fourth Tour de France title will be the main aim, in addition to attempting to take the rainbow jersey once again.

However, he said a bid for Paris-Roubaix is not on the cards yet. Instead, a first title at the Vuelta a España will likely be among his main aims.

The 26-year-old has already said that he hopes next season will be "even better" than his incredibly successful 2024 season. "I look forward to new challenges. I like to test myself on the bike and enjoy nature. It's not hard to motivate yourself," he said last week.

He added that he isn't looking at his rivals for motivation at the moment, noting that he wants to keep improving, just as the likes of main Tour rival Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) are doing.

"I know he trains and wants to be better than previous years, but I have the same idea in mind – that I will be at least as good as I was this year."