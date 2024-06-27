Tadej Pogačar reveals that he overcame COVID-19 in the lead-up to the Tour de France

'I stopped for one day and then some rollers inside. Then when I wasn't sick anymore, I was riding outside'

Tour de France: Tadej Pogacar heads out for a route reconnaissance
Tour de France: Tadej Pogacar heads out for a route reconnaissance (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tadej Pogačar is coming into the Tour de France off the back of a recent bout of COVID-19, the Slovenian revealed at a pre-race press conference in Florence on Thursday.

Pogačar hasn't raced since winning the Giro d'Italia at the end of May, while his fellow Tour de France contenders – Jonas Vingegaard, Remco Evenepoel, and Primož Roglič – have all had to battle back from a mass crash suffered at April's Itzulia Basque Country.

