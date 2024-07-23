Tadej Pogačar leads UCI rankings; Astana, Arkéa-B&B Hotels struggle in 'relegation' standings

By
published

After Tour de France, DSM-Firmenich-PostNL and Cofidis also trail in team rankings

Overall winner UAE Team Emirates team's Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar (C) celebrates on the podium, flanked by second-placed Team Visma - Lease a Bike team's Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard (L) and third-placed Soudal Quick-Step team's Belgian rider Remco Evenepoel (R) after the 21st and final stage of the 111th edition of the Tour de France
Overall winner UAE Team Emirates team's Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar (C) celebrates on the podium, flanked by second-placed Team Visma - Lease a Bike team's Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard (L) and third-placed Soudal Quick-Step team's Belgian rider Remco Evenepoel (R) after the 21st and final stage of the 111th edition of the Tour de France (Image credit: Marco BERTORELLO / AFP / Getty Images)
Jump to:

It's no surprise that Tour de France and Giro d'Italia champion Tadej Pogačar and his team UAE Team Emirates sit atop the UCI World Rankings following the Slovenian's triumph in Nice on Sunday.

Pogačar has been the world's number one rider since 2021, with results such as two Grand Tour victories, six stage wins in each the Giro and the Tour, and victories in Liège-Bastogne-Liège, Strade Bianche and Il Lombardia padding out his current 12-month rolling tally of points.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
RankRiderPoints
1Tadej Pogačar10928
2Remco Evenepoel5904.57
3Jonas Vingegaard4770.5
4Jasper Philipsen4450
5Mathieu van der Poel4325
6Roglič Primož3733.36
7Mads Pedersen3633
8Aleksandr Vlasov3382.55
9Marc Hirschi3206
10Wout van Aert3120

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.