Tadej Pogacar back training on the road at UAE Team Emirates camp
Slovenian part of a 13-man group preparing for the Dauphiné, Tour de Suisse, and Tour de France in Sierra Nevada
After getting back on the bike and training on rollers at his Monaco home, Tadej Pogačar is now back on the open road and at training camp with his UAE Team Emirates teammates as he prepares for the Tour de France.
The Slovenian has faced a lengthy road to recovery following his crash at April's Liège-Bastogne-Liège, where he suffered a fractured wrist. On Friday he joined up with his team for the first time in Sierra Nevada.
On Sunday, Pogačar gave an update on his progress on Instagram, posting a photo of himself out riding on the road as well as a video riding a time trial bike, both with the strapping still on his injured wrist.
"Being back on the road feels…" he wrote, posting two OK emojis. "Recap of a few weeks work done at home. Many hours of rehab sessions and more hours on the indoor trainer (MyWhoosh).
"But with plenty of fun in between. Thanks to everyone for all the support. Now to join the guys at altitude camp."
Pogačar has linked up with a large chunk of the UAE Team Emirates squad in Sierra Nevada in Spain, with the team confirming to Cyclingnews that 13 of their riders are currently at altitude camp there.
The team has come together ahead of the Critérium du Dauphiné and Tour de Suisse in mid-June, though Pogačar won't ride either race ahead of the Tour de France. He was scheduled for the Tour de Slovenia, the race he won in 2021 and 2022, though his participation in this year's race has yet to be confirmed in light of his injury.
Pogačar, whose girlfriend Jayco-AlUla rider Urška Zigart is with him in Spain, is currently largely training separately from his teammates, UAE confirmed.
Others at the camp – including his Tour de France lieutenants Rafał Majka and Adam Yates – are ramping up for the June stage races, though Pogačar will stay on in Spain as other riders jet off to France and Switzerland next month.
Pogačar's main rival at the Tour, reigning champion Jonas Vingegaard, is also working in the Sierra Nevada at the moment as part of a nine-strong Jumbo-Visma training camp which also includes Wout van Aert, Tiesj Benoot, Dylan van Baarle, Wilco Kelderman, Nathan Van Hooydonck, Christophe Laporte, and Steven Kruijswijk.
The group has spent much of May at altitude in the southern Spanish mountains, putting in some huge rides – 244km with 5,328 metres of climbing – along the way.
Vingegaard hasn't raced since Itzulia Basque Country in early April, though he'll face off against Yates, David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ), Enric Mas (Movistar) and more at the Dauphiné, which starts on June 4.
Daniel Ostanek is production editor at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired as staff writer. Prior to joining the team, he had written for most major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly, Rouleur, and CyclingTips.
Daniel has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France and the spring Classics, and has interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Wout van Aert, Remco Evenepoel, Demi Vollering, and Anna van der Breggen.
As well as original reporting, news and feature writing, and production work, Daniel also runs The Leadout newsletter and oversees How to Watch guides throughout the season. His favourite races are Strade Bianche and the Volta a Portugal, and he rides a Colnago C40.