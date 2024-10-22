40 wins later – Tadej Pogačar and Lotte Kopecky dominate end-of-season UCI world rankings

World champions beat Demi Vollering and Remco Evenepoel to the top of the final 2024 standings

Lotte Kopecky and Tadej Pogačar have topped the UCI world rankings for the 2024 season
Lotte Kopecky and Tadej Pogačar have topped the UCI world rankings for the 2024 season (Image credit: Getty Images)
With the 2024 WorldTour and Women's WorldTour seasons recently drawing to a close at the Tour of Guangxi and Tour of Chongming Island, the UCI rankings for the year have been finalised.

It will come as no surprise to learn the winners of the men's and women's world rankings as world champions Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) and Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) top the charts.

RankRider (Team)Points
1Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates)11,655
2Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep)6,072.6
3Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck)4,790
4Ben O'Connor (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale)4,096
5Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck)4,053
6Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates)3,568
7Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease A Bike)3,536
8Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe)3,471
9Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty)3,352
10Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease A Bike)2,925
RankRider (Team)Points
1Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-ProTime)6,389
2Demi Vollering (SD Worx-ProTime)5,019.3
3Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek) 4,798.8
4Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-ProTime)3,811
5Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease A Bike)2,808.7
6Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek)2,741
7Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-Sram)2,574
8Juliette Labous (DSM-Firmenich PostNL)2,360.1
9Evita Muzic (FDJ-Suez)2,132.6
10Grace Brown (FDJ-Suez)1,948.6

Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, joining in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, they had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur.

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. They have interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel. Their favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.

Season highlights from the 2024 season include reporting from Paris-Roubaix –  'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.