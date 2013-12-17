UCI Mountain Bike World Cup organizers gather to discuss 2014

Image 1 of 3 The world's best riders at World Cup #3 in Nove Mesto na Morave, Czech Republic (Image credit: Michal Cervený) Image 2 of 3 Mary McConneloug races at Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup (Image credit: Mary McConneloug & Mike Broderick) Image 3 of 3 Gee Atherton (GT Factory Racing) on his way to winning the Fort William downhill World Cup (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Major players in the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup gathered in Lausanne, Switzerland at an annual seminar to discuss the 2014 series. They met on December 9-11.

Twenty-five people attended, representing organizers, key sponsors Shimano and GoPro, media partner Red Bull Media House, timekeeper Swiss Timing and the UCI.

Three of the organizers shared their experiences with case studies. Representatives from Nove Mesto na Morave in the Czech Republic talked about their cooperation with TV production companies as applied to course design to improve the quality of the TV broadcast. Fort William, Great Britain organizers explained how they have overcome geographical isolation to draw large crowds each year with loyalty initiatives. And lastly, Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada delegates explained how combining a sporting festival, music and exhibitions increased their success hosting the World Cup.

UCI Mountain Bike World Cup Coordinator Mélanie Leveau complimented the presenters. "Every seminar of this type facilitates the acquisition of knowledge by the participants. This year we went a step further with the presentations of the Czech, British and Canadian organisers. These were very useful case studies that, without doubt, will allow all World Cup organisers to further improve their events to the ultimate benefit of the series itself."

In addition to the group presentations and meetings, each World Cup round organizer got some one-on-one time with UCI representatives to work on issues specific to their races.

Nine World Cup rounds in nine countries will comprise the 2014 UCI Mountain Bike World Cup, which begins on April 5 in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa. Downhill, cross country and eliminator events are on the schedule, as in 2013.

