Sutterlin and Denz sign for Team Sunweb

Image 1 of 5 Jasha Sutterlin (Movistar) went fast early on (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Nico Denz (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 5 Jasha Sütterlin (Movistar) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 4 of 5 Jasha Sütterlin (Germany) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Nico Denz of Germany and Team AG2R La Mondiale (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Jasha Sütterlin and Nico Denz will ride for Team Sunweb in 2020 after the German riders agreed two-year contracts with the team. Sütterlin joins from Movistar, while Denz arrives from AG2R La Mondiale.

“After six nice years with Movistar I think the time is now right to try something new,” Sütterlin said on Friday.

“I’ve looked at Team Sunweb for a while and I really like how the team works. My goal for the future is to become a high-level Classics rider and finish with the team in the top positions in races such as Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix, as well as helping and working for the team leaders in the sprints and in the overall at the Grand Tours.”

A professional since 2014, 26-year-old Sütterlin is a strong rouleur and has shown potential in the cobbled Classics, most notably in placing ninth at the E3 BinckBank Classic this year. He has placed on the podium in the German time trial championships in each of the past four seasons.

“Jasha will add a lot of strength to our roster as he is very good on a lot of different terrain,” said Sunweb directeur sportif Marc Reef. “He has proven to be strong in the Flemish Classics, has a bunch of experience as a GC domestique under his belt and is able to produce a solid TT(T) too.”

Denz turned professional with AG2R La Mondiale in August 2015, having spent two and half seasons with the French squad’s feeder team, Chambéry Cyclisme Formation.

“After five years in France I was looking for a new challenge, and Team Sunweb seems like the best place for me to make the next steps in my career. I know many riders from the team and I like the way they ride together in races,” said Denz.

The 25-year-old won the Tour de Vendée last season, when he also placed eigth at Le Samyn and was outsprinted by Matej Mohoric for victory on stage 10 of the Giro d’Italia in Gualdo Tadino.

“Nico is a rider who can perform well on various types of terrain and he can handle hectic situations well. His second place on a tricky Giro d’Italia stage shows how versatile he is,” Reef said. “A good addition to our classics team, Nico will also add some more depth to our sprint train.”

It remains to be seen if Tom Dumoulin will remain at Team Sunweb in 2020, but last month Classics leader Michael Matthews extended his stay with the German-registered squad to the end of 2021.

Earlier this week, Sunweb announced the signing of three neo-professionals for 2020. Italian rider Alberto Dainese and Dutchman Thymen Arensman join from SEG Racing Academy, while Mark Donovan arrives from Team Wiggins Le Col.

The Briton had a stint as a stagiaire with Team Sky in 2018 but will step up the WorldTour ranks with Team Sunweb.

“It’s going to be a big step up but I’m really excited to get into it and learn from the best,” Donovan said. “Over the next few years I’m hoping to continue to improve as a climber, as well as helping the more experienced riders as best I can.”