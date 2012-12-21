Superior steps up to title sponsorship of Brentjens' team

The new Bart Brentjens Team logo for 2013. (Image credit: Bart Brentjens MTB Team)

The Milka Superior Mountain Bike Team will become the Superior Brentjens Mountain Bike Racing Team in 2013 after Superior renewed its sponsorship of the UCI trade team owned and run by 1996 Olympic champion Bart Brentjens.

After a successful cooperation in 2012, Superior and Brentjens decided to work together again in 2013. The bike manufacturer is based in the Czech Republic and sells bikes in about half of Europe's countries. It claims to have made the first production 29er mountain bike in Europe.

Previous co-title sponsor Milka announced it would no longer sponsor the team in November; hence it's name has been dropped by the team for next season.

The team also re-designed its logo (see photo).