Milka terminates sponsorship of Bart Brentjens MTB Racing Team

Image 1 of 3 National Champion Annie Last (Great Britain National Team) rode to her best World Cup result to date, cheered on by the home crowd (Image credit: Luke Webber) Image 2 of 3 Marek Konwa (Milka Trek MTB Racing Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 3 Bart Brentjens (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Milka has terminated its sponsorship of the Bart Brentjens Mountain Bike Racing Team after three years. Brentjens, the first Olympic mountain bike champion, runs the squad, which will be called the Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team in 2013.

Superior, a Czech based bike manufacturer, will stay onboard as the team's official bike supplier for 2013.

"It was an honour to have been working with Milka the last three years. We shared the same goal, which was [having] two participants at the London 2012 Olympic Games. With Annie Last and Marek Konwa, we succeeded in reaching this goal," said Brentjens.

"Due to another company strategy by Milka, it decided to back out of [sponsorship of] the team, which I sincerely regret. Now I am working hard to find another partner who wants to share our goals and join us on the road to Rio 2016 Olympic Games."

Andreas Gollhofer, Manager of International Event Marketing at Milka said, "After three years of very good cooperation with Bart and his team, we are sorry that we have to stop this sponsorship."

"Bart was a valuable partner and both sides appreciated this close cooperation very much. Due to a reorientation of Milka' sponsorship strategy for the summer months, we had to come to this decision and we wish Bart and his team many successes and all the best for their future."