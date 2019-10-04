Sunweb sign Jackson and Olausson in 2020

Image 1 of 2 Alison Jackson (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 2 Wilma Olausson (Image credit: Getty Images)

Team Sunweb women’s team announced signing two new riders in 2020 with Canadian Alison Jackson joining from Tibco-SVB and Swedish neo-pro Wilma Olausson rising from the junior ranks. Jackson has signed a one-year contract with the team, while Olausson will stay with the team through 2021.

"I am really excited to be joining Team Sunweb for 2020,” Jackson said in a team press release. “It is the next step in my career that I needed to bring myself to the next level and keep growing as an athlete. I am looking forward to playing the tactical game with Team Sunweb and to contribute to team wins throughout the year. I race with a lot of heart and I think it will balance well with the resources and expertise available within the team. I think we can accomplish a lot together next year.”

Jackson has won stages of the Tour of Scotland, Tour de l’Ardeche and Trophee d’Or Feminin, along with victory at the White Spot-Delta Road Race. She was also fifth overall the the Santos Women’s Tour Down Under, ninth overall at the Herald Sun Tour and ninth at Amstel Gold Race.

"With Alison we strengthen the core of our team and she brings a good balance. She is an all-round rider with a strong sprint, but she can also survive the harder classic races, with several top ten results the Women’s WorldTour," said Team Sunweb coach Hans Timmermans.

"Alison will be one of our more experienced riders but it will be new for her to work in a team like ours; because of that we are confident that she can make another step in her development. We are very much looking forward to working together.”

Olausson, 18, joins Sunweb from the junior ranks and will fill an all-rounder’s role on the professional team. She is a strong time triallist and sprinter but will continue her development as an elite athlete with in the Sunweb over the next two seasons.

"Wilma is one of the biggest talents in the junior women’s peloton," Timmermans said. "She is an excellent climber and she’s also strong in the time trials which she showed with a third place at the European championships earlier in the year.

"Building on that she confirmed her talent at the Watersley Ladies Challenge Nation Cup race in Sittard where she won the GC in a very impressive manner. Of course as a youngster she still has a lot to learn and we are looking forward to helping her with that and to watch her grow as a cyclist with us.”