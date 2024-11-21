Summit of fearsome Mortirolo climb in Italy renamed after Marco Pantani

Italian's blazing ascent of Mortirolo in 1994 treasured page of Giro d'Italia history

Alberto Contador passes the Pantani monument on the Passo Mortirolo during the 2015 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

The summit of the Mortirolo climb has been renamed after Italian cycling legend Marco Pantani, whose fiery ascent of one of Italy's toughest climbs in the 1994 Giro d'Italia is widely considered one of the most memorable stages in the race's recent history.

According to local newspaper ValtellinaMobile, officials from the two nearby towns of Mazzo and Monno agreed on the official renaming of the summit of the ultra-ardous climb. Set deep in the Dolomites, the Mortirolo peaks out at 1,852 metres above sea level and has ramps of up to 22% on one of the four possible approach roads, all of them at least 10km long, to the top.

