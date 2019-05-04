Retro Giro d'Italia: Marco Pantani on the Mortirolo - Gallery

Image 1 of 50 Marco Pantani on the Passo del Mortirolo at the 1994 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 50 Pantani signs autographs ahead of the stage start (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 50 Pre-race interviews (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 50 And pre-race fan photos (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 50 Pantani and Indurain shake hands before the race (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 6 of 50 Marco Pantani was a picture of quiet focus before the stage (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 7 of 50 The riders head to the Stelvio (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 8 of 50 Franco Vona attacks on the Stelvo (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 9 of 50 The famous Stelvio pass (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 10 of 50 Pantani attacks on the Mortirolo (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 11 of 50 Marco Pantani alone on the Mortirolo (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 12 of 50 Evgeni Berzin flailing on the Mortirolo (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 13 of 50 Franco Vona on the Mortirolo (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 14 of 50 Pantani heading for glory (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 15 of 50 Miguel Indurain losing ground on the Mortirolo (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 16 of 50 Claudio Chiappucci in another group on the climb (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 17 of 50 Berzin digs in (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 18 of 50 Indurain tries to pace himself up the Mortirolo but Pantani is flying (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 19 of 50 Indurain and Berzin as Pantani disappears up the road (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 20 of 50 Pantani crests the Mortirolo (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 21 of 50 Pantani comes to the top of the climb (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 22 of 50 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 23 of 50 Indurain over the top (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 24 of 50 Indurain in difficulty (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 25 of 50 Berzin tries to make up ground on the descent (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 26 of 50 Berzin links up with Vona (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 27 of 50 Pantani waits and links up with Indurain and Nelson Rodriguez (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 28 of 50 Berzin leads a chase group (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 29 of 50 Pantani following Indurain on the approach to the final climb (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 30 of 50 Pantani following Indurain on the approach to the final climb (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 31 of 50 Berzin and co slip further back (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 32 of 50 Pantani comes to the front as the final climb begins (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 33 of 50 Pantani comes to the front as the final climb begins (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 34 of 50 Pantani goes and Indurain is dropped (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 35 of 50 Berzin makes up ground in the chase as the climb bites (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 36 of 50 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 37 of 50 Pantani is just about away (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 38 of 50 Pantani raises his arms as he crosses the line (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 39 of 50 Victory for Marco Pantani (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 40 of 50 Pantani raises his arms as he crosses the line (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 41 of 50 Pantani raises his arms as he crosses the line (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 42 of 50 A famous day in the story of Marco Pantani (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 43 of 50 A dejected Indurain crosses the line 3:30 down (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 44 of 50 Berzin ships 4:06 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 45 of 50 Berzin beyond the finish line (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 46 of 50 Pantani at the finish (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 47 of 50 Pantani on the podium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 48 of 50 Pantani all smiles as he laps up the home support (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 49 of 50 Pantani on the podium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 50 of 50 Champagne for the stage winner (Image credit: Sirotti)

This year marks a couple of anniversaries in the story of Marco Pantani and the Giro d’Italia. If 1999, when he was expelled from the race after failing a hematocrit test, was his downfall, then 1994 and the Passo del Mortirolo was perhaps the birth of Il Pirata. A quarter of a century on, and with the Mortirolo set to feature on stage 16 of this year's Corsa Rosa, we've put together a selection of images, shot by Emanuele Sirotti, to look back on that famous day.

Pantani had already won his first Giro stage the previous day, but it was on stage 15, from Merano to Aprica, that Pantani first took flight in that inimitable style of his.

He wouldn't win that year's Giro, but it was clear a star had been born, as he put Miguel Indurain, winner of the two previous editions of the Giro and the three previous editions of the Tours de France, to the sword.

The 195km stage took in the mighty Stelvio pass, at nearly 3000m, and the final climb was the Santa Cristina, but it was on the Mortiolo where Pantani took off. As a measure of the legend of his attack there, a memorial to him can be found half-way up.

Indurain had been the dominant force in Grand Tour racing, his victories built largely on huge gains in the time trials. While the Spaniard could more than hold his own in the mountains, he tended to grind his way up, whereas Pantani pedalled with almost effortless grace. The contrast was laid bare as he skipped up the Mortirolo, an 12.8km climb that averages more than 10 per cent. Indurain, along with the race leader Evgeni Berzin, fell away.

Indurain dropped Berzin on the descent, and Pantani, alone in the valley, opted to wait for the Spaniard in order to try and inflict more damage on the maglia rosa. They worked as a trio with Nelson Rodriguez, as Berzin frantically led a chase group, including Pantani's more established teammate Claudio Chiappucci, behind.

Pantani used Indurain to take him to the foot of the final climb, the Santa Cristina, where he attacked once again and soared clear. Indurain, normally so consistent, exploded. He was passed by Chiapucci and Wladimir Belli from the Berzin group, and rolled across the line some 3:30 down on Pantani. Berzin was next across the line at 4:06.

Pantani would have to wait four years to win the Giro, but that day made his name, and ignited a flame that burned brightly but all too briefly.

Click or swipe through the gallery above to relive it all.