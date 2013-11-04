Succesful surgery for Marianne Vos

Image 1 of 3 A victory wave from Marianne Vos (Netherlands) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 2 of 3 World champion Marianne Vos (Rabobank Liv/Giant) shows her delight as she wins ahead of Ellen van Dijk (Specialized-lululemon) and Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS). Elisa Longo Borghini (Hitec Products) was fourth (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 3 of 3 World champion Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) attacks on the climb of the "VAM" (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Road and cyclo-cross world champion Marianne Vos is recovering well from surgery last Thursday to remove a benign cyst in her abdomen. “It’s only a small wound and I am recovering well. The wound isn’t as painful as I had expected,” she said.

Vos has had back problems dating back from before the world championships in Florence, where she won her third world road race title by beating Emma Johansson of Sweden and Rosella Ratto from Italy. After the world championships she had an additional MRI scan where the cyst was discovered. “It’s not a dangerous cyst,” she told NOS in October. “But it can grow and cause problems so therefore I decided to have it removed.“

The surgery was planned for last Thursday to fit in her busy schedule. “It’s after the first three 'crosses of the season [GP Brabant, the World Cup in Valkenburg and Woerden, all of which she won - ed.] Then I have time have to recover and focus on the cyclo-cross and road season again.”

The surgery was succesful and Vos was able to return home soon afterwards. “It was keyhole surgery so it’s only a minor wound.” she told Cyclingonline on Monday. “The recovery is going well and the wound isn’t too painful. I am really happy I had it done.”

The reason for the back problems that kept her off the bike for some time during the season is still unknown. “I am taking some rest now and feel confident that will end the back trouble too.”

Vos will have a training camp in South Africa beginning November 26 and will return to racing at the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup round in Heusden-Zolder, Belgium on 26 December. Her next goals are the national and world cyclo-cross championships which take place in the Dutch town of Hoogerheide. “I was world champion in Hoogerheide in 2009,” she said. “It’s a big goal. A world championship is always a challenge and I want to defend my title.”