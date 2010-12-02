Stybar out for four weeks with knee problems

Image 1 of 2 Zdenek Stybar (Telenet - Fidea) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 2 of 2 Zdenek Stybar (Telenet - Fidea) leads early on. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Zdenek Stybar’s continuing knee problems have ruled him out of competition for a month, Team Telenet-Fidea announced.

The Czech will rest for ten days and then start training again. If all goes well, he could return to competition between Christmas and the end of the year.

Stybar is currently at a team training camp in Spain. On Wednesday he had to stop training due to the pain.

"Zdenek has an urgent need to rest," the team doctor told the Belga news agency. He said that in the past three weeks they have done what they could, but that the pain continues. “The training will resume only when the knee pain has completely vanished. First we will get Zdenek back to his basic condition and then do the intensive work, so that he can begin again with competition.”

"I think it's terribly sad what is happening, but I realize now there is no sense in persisting,” Stybar said. "I'm in a vicious cycle which I have to get out of. It is only possible with a thorough rest, which I am going to take. I am aware that my chances of any final victories in the World Cup, Gazet Trophy and the Superprestige will be zero, but so be it. "

"I don't want to compromise the last part of the season, so I am easing up. I hope to be back again after Christmas. If successful, I can still reach important goals after New Year, hoping for the Worlds.

He was diagnosed with tendonitis in his left knee in early November, as a result of an earlier back problem, over-training, and muddy racing conditions. He missed a few races before returning. However after having won eight of the first nine races, he has not won since October 31,