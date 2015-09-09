Strong Orica-GreenEdge team for Canadian one-day WorldTour races

Image 1 of 8 Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) moves into yellow after stage 2 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 8 Orica-GreenEdge riders line up protecting climber Adam Yates at the Tour of Alberta (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 8 Simon Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 8 Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) launches an attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 8 Magnus Cort (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 8 Simon Clarke (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 8 Christian Meier (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 8 Pieter Weening (Orica GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Although missing defending champion of both the Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec and Montréal in Simon Gerrans, Orica-GreenEdge have named a team with multiple options to repeat its 2014 victories. A stage win for Michael Matthews and second overall for Adam Yates at the Tour of Alberta this week see the duo enter the race as leaders for the team.

Magnus Cort and Michael Albasini offer alternative options for success while Simon Yates offers a fresh pair of legs with the 23-year-old enjoying a break from racing since placing 66th at the GP Ouest France - Plouay on August 30.

"We have a strong team," sport director Laurenzo Lapage said of the roster for the two WorldTour events. "We will for sure be going for a win in one of the races, I'm even thinking about both again."

"We have different cards to play – with Matthews, the Yates boys and Albasini in particular – so we will have different tactics for both races."

A former top ten finisher in Québec, Simon Clarke will ride in a support role for his younger teammates in one of his last races for the team as the 30-year-old is set to change teams for 2015.

Identifying that success relies on being present and correct at the front of both races in the final corners of the circuit races, Lapage explained Christian Meier and Pieter Weening will play important roles to ensure the likes of Matthews has as little to do as possible before a sprint to the line.

"Positioning in the final five kilometres of Quebec is really crucial," he said. "For Montreal, the final climb just after the riders pass the finish line for one lap to go is the moment. You have to follow all the big guys in you are going to be there for the win."

OricaGreenEdge for Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec and Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal: Michael Albasini, Simon Clarke, Magnus Cort, Michael Matthews, Christian Meier, Pieter Weening, Adam Yates and Simon Yates.